Streaming This Week: Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, and Gyaarah Gyaarah are the must-watch OTT releases this week.

Chandu Champion, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Gyaarah Gyaarah, Indian 2, and Life Hill Gayi are the most awaited films and series releasing on different OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, and Disney+ Hotstar, this week.

1. Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion
Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama Chandu Champion has Kartik Aaryan portraying Murlikant Petkar, India's first gold medallist at the Paralympics. After its theatrical release in June, the film began streaming on Prime Video from August 9.

2. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba
Starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the direct sequel to the 2021 film Haseen Dillruba. The much-awaited romantic thriller premiered on Netflix on August 9.

3. Gyaarah Gyaarah

Gyaarah Gyaarah
The crime drama Gyaarah Gyaarah is headlined by Raghav Juyal, Kritika Kamra, and Dhairya Karwa and is helmed by Umesh Bist. An adaptation of the popular Korean show Signal, the series premiered on ZEE5 from August 9.

4. Indian 2

Indian 2
The Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2 was a box office bomb when its released in the theatres in July. The Shankar directorial started streaming on Netflix from August 9 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

5. Life Hill Gayi

Life Hill Gayi
Divyenndu and Kusha Kapila play two siblings-turned-rivals in this comedy drama series. Also starring Vinay Pathak and Kabir Bedi, Life Hill Gayi premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 9.

