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Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms ban on Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt's song, cites limits of free speech

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms ban on Nora Fatehi

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha confirms he's in Dhurandhar The Revenge, reveals messages he got from Pakistan, which will shock you

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha reveals messages he got from Pakistan

'Prem humare saath, shaadi Modi ji ke saath': Kharge's hilarious jab at Deve Gowda leaves Modi smiling, Parliament in splits| Watch

Kharge's hilarious jab at Deve Gowda leaves Modi smiling, Parliament in splits

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From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more

Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more

Chaitra Navratri 2026 marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year and is a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. Celebrated mainly in March-April, it is a time of prayer, fasting, and spiritual reflection, culminating in the joyous celebration of Ram Navami.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 18, 2026, 12:05 PM IST

1.What is Chaitra Navratri 2026?

What is Chaitra Navratri 2026?
1

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Celebrated in March-April, it holds deep spiritual importance, especially in North India, with devotees observing prayers and fasting.

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2.Dates, timing and beginning of New Year

Dates, timing and beginning of New Year
2

Chaitra Navratri 2026 will be celebrated over nine days, from March 19 to March 27, ending with Ram Navami. The Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) ritual will be performed on March 19 between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM. This festival honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga and coincides with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the Hindu New Year and an auspicious time for new beginnings and spiritual growth.

3.Nine forms of Goddess Durga

Nine forms of Goddess Durga
3

Each of the nine days of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, from Shailputri to Siddhidatri. Devotees perform daily puja, chant mantras, and seek blessings for strength, health and prosperity.

4.Rituals, fasting and devotion

Rituals, fasting and devotion
4

During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fasts, perform aarti, and follow a sattvic diet. Many people establish a kalash (ghatsthapana) at home and maintain spiritual discipline throughout the nine days.

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5.Wishes and quotes

Wishes and quotes
5

Wishes: May Lord Rama bless you with strength, peace, and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami! Wishing you and your family a joyful and blessed Ram Navami filled with positivity. May this sacred day bring happiness, harmony and success into your life. Quotes: 'Let the ideals of Lord Rama guide you on the path of truth and righteousness.' 'Celebrate the birth of Lord Rama by embracing kindness, courage and compassion.' 'On this holy day, may your heart be filled with devotion and your life with purpose.'

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