Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more

2 . Dates, timing and beginning of New Year

2

Chaitra Navratri 2026 will be celebrated over nine days, from March 19 to March 27, ending with Ram Navami. The Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) ritual will be performed on March 19 between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM. This festival honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga and coincides with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the Hindu New Year and an auspicious time for new beginnings and spiritual growth.