Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more

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LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Mar 18, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
1.What is Chaitra Navratri 2026?
Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Celebrated in March-April, it holds deep spiritual importance, especially in North India, with devotees observing prayers and fasting.
2.Dates, timing and beginning of New Year
Chaitra Navratri 2026 will be celebrated over nine days, from March 19 to March 27, ending with Ram Navami. The Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) ritual will be performed on March 19 between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM. This festival honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga and coincides with Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the Hindu New Year and an auspicious time for new beginnings and spiritual growth.
3.Nine forms of Goddess Durga
Each of the nine days of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, from Shailputri to Siddhidatri. Devotees perform daily puja, chant mantras, and seek blessings for strength, health and prosperity.
4.Rituals, fasting and devotion
During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fasts, perform aarti, and follow a sattvic diet. Many people establish a kalash (ghatsthapana) at home and maintain spiritual discipline throughout the nine days.
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5.Wishes and quotes