Celebrity inspired outfits to wear for your New Year house party

If you're looking for outfit inspiration for your New Year's Eve house party, have a peek at these.
For fashionistas, winter is one of the finest seasons. The technique of layering has a special allure that plain trends from other seasons can't match. Dresses are stylish, but they cannot be worn in all weather conditions. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, and others, on the other hand, offer advice on how to incorporate layering into your winter wardrobe.
1. Striking Red co-ord set
If you want to stay warm while also looking good at your house party, Raveena Tandon's satin co-ord set is a good choice. It's comfortable on the skin and will make you stand out in photos.
2. Simple black bodycon dress
Samantha Ruth Prabhu of 'Family Man 2' donned a black bodycon dress to her Christmas party; this outfit may also be used as new year party celebration inspiration because it is both comfy and stylish. To keep warm, wear it with a jacket and stockings.
3. Furry white sweater
Vaani Kapoor looks fantastic in a fuzzy white sweater with blue denim, keeping it elegant yet stunning. You can accessorise the dress effectively and use dramatic makeup to stand out.
4. Blue jumsuit
Alia Bhatt chose a blue jumpsuit to keep it simple but vibrant, which you can wear to your New Year house party. The ensemble can also be worn with a fluffy jacket, and heels or sneakers can be worn as footwear.
5. Bright colored skirt and sweater
Avneet Kaur looks stunning in her outfit, which includes a pink sweater and a maroon skirt. You can use it as inspiration and wear it for your party. Wear it with leggings and boots to be warm while also looking stylish.
6. Oversized sweater
Deepika Padukone is seen sporting an oversized sweater that is both stylish and practical. Enjoy the party by wearing it with coloured jeans, a skirt, or leggings.