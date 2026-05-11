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Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

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Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is set to witness a strong Indian presence, with stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Kalyani Priyadarshan expected to attend the prestigious global cinema event in France from May 12 to May 23.

Anshika Pandey | May 11, 2026, 04:10 PM IST

1.Cannes Film Festival 2026 overview:

Cannes Film Festival 2026 overview:
1

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 will be held from May 12-23, 2026, in France. One of the world’s most prestigious cinema events, it brings together global filmmakers, actors and producers. India is set to have a strong presence this year across both red carpet appearances and film market participation.

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2.Big Indian star presence:

Big Indian star presence:
2

Indian cinema’s global reach will be highlighted by expected appearances from top stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy and Pooja Batra. Their red carpet appearances are among the most anticipated highlights.

3.Key Industry figures:

Key Industry figures:
3

Filmmaker Karan Johar is also expected to attend, strengthening India’s global film business presence. Veteran director Ashutosh Gowariker will represent India as part of the official delegation in his role with the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

4.Regional Cinema takes the spotlight:

Regional Cinema takes the spotlight:
4

Regional Indian cinema will have a strong showcase. Kalyani Priyadarshan is expected to make her Cannes debut. Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, and Gujarati film industries will also be represented, highlighting India’s diverse storytelling landscape on a global platform.

Also read: This actress claims to help Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon 'to be accepted' in Bollywood: 'Salman Khan never had problem'

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5.India’s Cannes legacy:

India’s Cannes legacy:
5

India has a long history with Cannes, from Neecha Nagar’s historic win in 1946 to modern successes like All We Imagine as Light (2024 Grand Prix winner). These milestones continue to strengthen India’s growing influence at the global film festival stage.

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