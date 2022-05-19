Cannes 2022: Tamannaah Bhatia sets temperature soaring in black shimmery gown featuring thigh-high slit

Take a look at Pooja Hegde's jaw-dropping looks from Cannes 2022.
The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, one of the world's most prestigious film festivals, began on May 17th. This renowned event will take place through May 28th. This year's major film festival has a slew of celebrities. We've just gotten our hands on Tamannaah Bhatia's looks, and they are impossible to ignore.
1. Tamannaah Bhatia's all-black gown
Tamannaah chose an all-black sparkly, dramatic ensemble for her second-day red carpet attire, which she looked stunning in. She completed the ensemble with a gorgeous cape.
2. Tamannaah Bhatia's stunning ball gown
On the red carpet of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival, Tamannaah Bhatia wore a black and white ball gown by Gauri and Nainika.
3. Tamannaah Bhatia's striped multicolored gown
On Day 2, the Baahubali actress stunned us once again in a stripped multicoloured gown with dramatic sleeves and a plunge neckline.
4. Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on attending Cannes 2022
While speaking to the news agency ANI, she said, "I'm so excited about this, it's such an honour and I am really looking forward." Apart from Tamannaah, various Indian celebrities will be attending Cannes 2022 as India has been named the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Film (The Film Market)."
5. Malaika Arora reacts to Tamannaah Bhatia's Cannes 2022 look
Malaika Arora shared a photo of the Baahubali actor's stunning attire from the gala event on her Instagram stories on Thursday. Along with the photo wrote, 'Looking amazing.'
6. Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming projects
Tamannaah Bhatia has a busy schedule ahead of her, with roles in Madhur Bhandarkar's Babli Bouncer, Netflix's Plan A Plan B, and Amazon Prime's Jee Karda, as well as Telugu drama Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, and Bhola Shankar starring Chiranjeevi.
7. Other celebs attending Cannes 2022
The star-studded Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, includes AR Rahman, Deepika Padukone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Hina Khan, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Prasoon Joshi, Shekhar Kapur, and folk singer Mame Khan.