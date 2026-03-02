FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Canada PM Mark Carney in Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani host cultural celebration at Antilia, see pics

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney and his wife at their Mumbai home. The event celebrated Indian culture with music and dance, showing the Ambanis’ passion for promoting heritage and friendship.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 02, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

1.The Ambanis welcomed Canada’s prime minister

The Ambanis welcomed Canada’s prime minister
1

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani warmly hosted The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Diana Fox Carney at their home in Mumbai. The purpose of the gathering was to celebrate India’s rich artistic traditions through an afternoon of folk music and classical dance performances, fostering friendship and cultural exchange.

2.Mukesh Ambani wore

Mukesh Ambani wore
2

Mukesh Ambani chose a classic and elegant look with a well-fitted black suit paired with a white shirt. He completed his attire with a traditional Indian shawl draped over his shoulders, blending modern style with cultural heritage.

3.Nita Ambani wore

Nita Ambani wore
3

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a cream-colored saree featuring a bold red border. Her choice beautifully reflected Indian tradition and grace, perfectly suited for the cultural celebration and formal occasion.

4.Anant Ambani wore

Anant Ambani wore
4

Anant Ambani wore a navy blue kurta paired with black trousers, combining a modern yet traditional Indian look that suited the event’s cultural theme. His simple yet stylish attire complemented the formal and festive vibe of the Ambani-hosted cultural celebration.

5.Celebrating heritage and friendship

Celebrating heritage and friendship
5

The event showcased vibrant folk music and classical dance performances, highlighting India’s artistic heritage. The gathering symbolised a meaningful cultural exchange, strengthening bonds of friendship between India and Canada in a warm, elegant setting.

