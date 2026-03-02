Canada PM Mark Carney in Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani host cultural celebration at Antilia, see pics

Iran's huge claim 'Benjamin Netanyahu's fate unclear' as Tehran's missiles targets Israel PM
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 02, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
1.The Ambanis welcomed Canada’s prime minister
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani warmly hosted The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Diana Fox Carney at their home in Mumbai. The purpose of the gathering was to celebrate India’s rich artistic traditions through an afternoon of folk music and classical dance performances, fostering friendship and cultural exchange.
2.Mukesh Ambani wore
Mukesh Ambani chose a classic and elegant look with a well-fitted black suit paired with a white shirt. He completed his attire with a traditional Indian shawl draped over his shoulders, blending modern style with cultural heritage.
3.Nita Ambani wore
Nita Ambani looked stunning in a cream-colored saree featuring a bold red border. Her choice beautifully reflected Indian tradition and grace, perfectly suited for the cultural celebration and formal occasion.
4.Anant Ambani wore
Anant Ambani wore a navy blue kurta paired with black trousers, combining a modern yet traditional Indian look that suited the event’s cultural theme. His simple yet stylish attire complemented the formal and festive vibe of the Ambani-hosted cultural celebration.
5.Celebrating heritage and friendship
The event showcased vibrant folk music and classical dance performances, highlighting India’s artistic heritage. The gathering symbolised a meaningful cultural exchange, strengthening bonds of friendship between India and Canada in a warm, elegant setting.