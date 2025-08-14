Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Ravi Narayanan to Take Over as CEO of SMFG India Credit
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 14, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
1.Train to Busan (2016)
A father and daughter fight for survival on a train during a sudden zombie outbreak. This gripping thriller redefined the zombie genre and became an international hit.
2.Peninsula (2020)
Set four years after Train to Busan, survivors return to zombie-infested Korea for a dangerous mission. Expect car chases, massive battles, and breathtaking visuals in this heart-pounding sequel.
3.#Alive (2020)
A video game streamer is trapped in his apartment during a zombie attack. With no communication and supplies running low, survival becomes a challenge in this modern survival thriller.
4.Kingdom (2019)
In Korea’s Joseon era, a crown prince investigates a mysterious plague turning people into zombies. This visually stunning Netflix series blends royal charm with relentless undead attacks.
5.All of Us Are Dead (2022)
When a zombie outbreak hits a high school, students must fight to survive. This Netflix hit is a mix of teenage drama, horror, and relentless suspense, keeping you hooked till the end.