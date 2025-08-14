Twitter
Photos

ENTERTAINMENT

Can’t get enough of Train to Busan? These 5 zombie films will keep you hooked

Here’s a handpicked list of the top 5 movies you must watch if you loved Train to Busan. Each will keep you hooked till the end.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 14, 2025, 05:44 PM IST

1.Train to Busan (2016)

Train to Busan (2016)
1

A father and daughter fight for survival on a train during a sudden zombie outbreak. This gripping thriller redefined the zombie genre and became an international hit.

 

2.Peninsula (2020)

Peninsula (2020)
2

Set four years after Train to Busan, survivors return to zombie-infested Korea for a dangerous mission. Expect car chases, massive battles, and breathtaking visuals in this heart-pounding sequel.

 

3.#Alive (2020)

#Alive (2020)
3

A video game streamer is trapped in his apartment during a zombie attack. With no communication and supplies running low, survival becomes a challenge in this modern survival thriller.

 

4.Kingdom (2019)

Kingdom (2019)
4

In Korea’s Joseon era, a crown prince investigates a mysterious plague turning people into zombies. This visually stunning Netflix series blends royal charm with relentless undead attacks.

 

5.All of Us Are Dead (2022)

All of Us Are Dead (2022)
5

When a zombie outbreak hits a high school, students must fight to survive. This Netflix hit is a mix of teenage drama, horror, and relentless suspense, keeping you hooked till the end.

 

