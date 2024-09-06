Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

From Ananya Panday's debut web series Call Me Bae to Lakshya and Raghav Juyal's action thriller film Kill, here are must-watch OTT releases this week.
1. Call Me Bae
Ananya Panday's debut web series Call Me Bae premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 6. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.
2. Kill
Dubbed as India's most violent film, Kill features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tanya Maniktala in the leading roles. The non-stop action thriller was a box office success upon its release in July and had its streaming release on September 6 on Disney+ Hotstar.
3. The Fall Guy
The 2024 Hollywood action comedy The Fall Guy features Ryan Gosling as a stuntman and Emily Blunt as a film director. Released in May, the film underperformed at the box office. It started streaming on JioCinema premium from September 3.
4. Tanaav Season 2
An official remake of the Israeli series Fauda, Tanaav features a huge ensemble cast consisting of Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Danish Husain, Ekta Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Mishra, Shashank Arora, Sumit Kaul, and Gaurav Arora among others. The second season dropped on SonyLIV on September 6.
5. The Perfect Couple
Featuring Nicole Kidman, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, and Billy Howle among others, the mystery drama series The Perfect Couple started streaming on Netflix on September 5. It is adapted from the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand.