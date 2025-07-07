1 . Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

1

Though the story is set in Bareilly, the film was shot largely in Lucknow, with the team recreating the narrow streets and railway station of Bareilly in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh. The romantic comedy blends local flavour with authentic small-town life, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao.