5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Kim Tae-hyung aka BTS' V never fails to impress fans with his looks.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 02, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung, who has a huge fan following and is one of the most popular K-pop stars, often burns the internet with his hot photos. He sure knows how to stun his fans with his looks and these photos are the proof.

Take a look:

1. Uber-cool look

1/5
1/5

Kim Tae-Hyung looks cool in this photo that he dropped from Paris.

2. Burned the internet

2/5
2/5

BTS' V burned the internet when he dropped this photo. He looks so handsome in this picture. 

3. Raising the fashion bar high

3/5
3/5

BTS' V, who is one of the most stylish K-pop stars, can be seen raising the fashion bar high in this. 

4. All-black look

4/5
4/5

Kim Tae-Hyung looks so charming in the all-black look. This photo made his fans fall in love with him once again.

5. Black-and-white

5/5
5/5

V looks no less than a prince in this black-and-white photo. He sure knows how to stun his fans with his looks.

