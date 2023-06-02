5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Kim Tae-hyung aka BTS' V never fails to impress fans with his looks.
BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung, who has a huge fan following and is one of the most popular K-pop stars, often burns the internet with his hot photos. He sure knows how to stun his fans with his looks and these photos are the proof.
Take a look:
1. Uber-cool look
Kim Tae-Hyung looks cool in this photo that he dropped from Paris.
2. Burned the internet
BTS' V burned the internet when he dropped this photo. He looks so handsome in this picture.
3. Raising the fashion bar high
BTS' V, who is one of the most stylish K-pop stars, can be seen raising the fashion bar high in this.
4. All-black look
Kim Tae-Hyung looks so charming in the all-black look. This photo made his fans fall in love with him once again.
5. Black-and-white
V looks no less than a prince in this black-and-white photo. He sure knows how to stun his fans with his looks.