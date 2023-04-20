BTS: Photos, videos from J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, SUGA's emotional reunion make ARMY cry tears of joy

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook got emotional when they re-united to drop off J-Hope for mandatory military service.

BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came together to drop off J-Hope as he has joined mandatory military service. Jin surprised everyone when he came to mee J-Hope, all band members got emotional and their photos and videos are going viral on social media. BTS ARMY also expressed their emotions on Twitter and wished the K-pop singer.

Take a look at the photos that from their reunion will definitely make you emotional: