BTS: Photos, videos from J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, SUGA's emotional reunion make ARMY cry tears of joy

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook got emotional when they re-united to drop off J-Hope for mandatory military service.
BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came together to drop off J-Hope as he has joined mandatory military service. Jin surprised everyone when he came to mee J-Hope, all band members got emotional and their photos and videos are going viral on social media. BTS ARMY also expressed their emotions on Twitter and wished the K-pop singer.
Take a look at the photos that from their reunion will definitely make you emotional:
1. ALL 7 BTS Members
All seven BTS members J-Hope, Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook and Jimin can be seen posing together.
2. J-Hope, Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin
Everyone got shocked when they saw Jin entering while others were posing. Surprised J-Hope welcomed Jin with a salute.
3. Jungkook hugging J-Hope
In this adorable photo, Jungkook can be seen giving a warm hug to J-Hope.
4. Jimin giving side hug to J-Hope
Jimin was seen hugging J-Hope, he even got emotional. This picture will definitely bring tears to your eyes.
5. V and J-Hope
V and J-Hope posed for a perfect photo before the latter left. V was seen wearing a green jacket.
6. Suga and J-Hope
Suga and J-Hope can be seen posing together before the latter left for military service.
7. RM Crying
RM was seen crying when J-Hope was about to leave for mandatory military service. His photos and videos made BTS ARMY emotional.