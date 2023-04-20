Search icon
BTS: Photos, videos from J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, SUGA's emotional reunion make ARMY cry tears of joy

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook got emotional when they re-united to drop off J-Hope for mandatory military service.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 20, 2023, 01:43 PM IST

BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came together to drop off J-Hope as he has joined mandatory military service. Jin surprised everyone when he came to mee J-Hope, all band members got emotional and their photos and videos are going viral on social media. BTS ARMY also expressed their emotions on Twitter and wished the K-pop singer.

Take a look at the photos that from their reunion will definitely make you emotional: 

1. ALL 7 BTS Members

ALL 7 BTS Members
1/7

All seven BTS members J-Hope, Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook and Jimin can be seen posing together. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

2. J-Hope, Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin

J-Hope, Jin, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin
2/7

Everyone got shocked when they saw Jin entering while others were posing. Surprised J-Hope welcomed Jin with a salute. 

3. Jungkook hugging J-Hope

Jungkook hugging J-Hope
3/7

In this adorable photo, Jungkook can be seen giving a warm hug to J-Hope.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

4. Jimin giving side hug to J-Hope

Jimin giving side hug to J-Hope
4/7

Jimin was seen hugging J-Hope, he even got emotional. This picture will definitely bring tears to your eyes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

5. V and J-Hope

V and J-Hope
5/7

V and J-Hope posed for a perfect photo before the latter left. V was seen wearing a green jacket. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

6. Suga and J-Hope

Suga and J-Hope
6/7

Suga and J-Hope can be seen posing together before the latter left for military service.

7. RM Crying

RM Crying
7/7

RM was seen crying when J-Hope was about to leave for mandatory military service. His photos and videos made BTS ARMY emotional. 

