‘BTS’: Jungkook impresses ARMY with tattoos- Check out what they mean

'BTS' boys Jimin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, J-hope, and Jin have been ruling the world with their power pack performances. They have a huge fan following not only for their performances but for their looks as well. Talking about ‘BTS' Jungkook, also known as Jeon Jungkook, is obsessed with tattoos. He has not one, but several tattoos on his body. His right arm is inked with ARMY.
Take a look:
1. 'BTS' Jungkook, TRUTH tattoo
'BTS' Jungkooh has inked his inner arm with TRUTH. (Photo credit: army_hyung_7)
2. 'BTS' Jungkook, ARMY
Jangkook's right arm has a tattoo that is dedicated to 'BTS' ARMY. However, A is featured as inverted V because it's Taehyung's stage name. Whereas R stands for RM, M for Min Yoongi. He also has purple heart features, for his ARMY.
3. 'BTS' Jungkook, red-eyed tattoo
Jungkook of ‘BTS’ band got red-eye with pupils inked on his hand. He also has Chinese characters below his elbow which mean ‘The Most Beautiful Moment’ of life.
(Image credit: jeonxzrl/Instagram)
4. 'BTS' Jungkook, Microphone tattoo
5. 'BTS' Jungkook, fans
Jungkook is one of the most popular members of the South Korean 'BTS' band. His fans are fond of his tattoos. (Image credit: official_indian_btsarmy)