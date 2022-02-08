Search icon
‘BTS’: Jungkook impresses ARMY with tattoos- Check out what they mean

‘BTS' Jungkook, also known as Jeon Jungkook, is obsessed with tattoos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 07, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

'BTS' boys Jimin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, J-hope, and Jin have been ruling the world with their power pack performances. They have a huge fan following not only for their performances but for their looks as well. Talking about ‘BTS' Jungkook, also known as Jeon Jungkook, is obsessed with tattoos. He has not one, but several tattoos on his body. His right arm is inked with ARMY.

Take a look:

 

1. 'BTS' Jungkook, TRUTH tattoo

'BTS' Jungkooh has inked his inner arm with TRUTH. (Photo credit: army_hyung_7)

 

2. 'BTS' Jungkook, ARMY

Jangkook's right arm has a tattoo that is dedicated to 'BTS' ARMY. However, A is featured as inverted V because it's Taehyung's stage name. Whereas R stands for RM, M for Min Yoongi. He also has purple heart features, for his ARMY.

3. 'BTS' Jungkook, red-eyed tattoo

Jungkook of ‘BTS’ band got red-eye with pupils inked on his hand. He also has Chinese characters below his elbow which mean ‘The Most Beautiful Moment’ of life.

(Image credit: jeonxzrl/Instagram)

4. 'BTS' Jungkook, Microphone tattoo

'BTS' member Jungkook also has a microphone featured on his forearm. (Image credit: _bangtinyboys7)

5. 'BTS' Jungkook, fans

Jungkook is one of the most popular members of the South Korean 'BTS' band. His fans are fond of his tattoos. (Image credit: official_indian_btsarmy)

 

 
 

