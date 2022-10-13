BTS Jimin birthday: 5 times the singer impressed fans with his fashion sense

Take a look at BTS member Jimin's amazing photos.
South Korean singer and dancer Park Ji-min, also known simply as Jimin, is from that country. He made his debut in 2013 as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Not just for his music, but also for his incredible sense of style, he is an utter rage.
1. Jimin's tour jacket
In this photo, Jimin could be seen wearing a comfortable jacket during one of his concerts.
2. Jimin looks dapper in long coat
Jimin can be seen wearing a thick long coat in the chilly weather, He paired it with a wollen cap.
3. Jimin's white denim jacket
Jimin in this look can be seen looking amazing wearing a sparkling white denim jacket. He also can be seen wearing a pair of chain-style earrings.
4. Jimin's basic white-tee look
Jimin here is acing his basic but amazing white t-shirt look.
5. Jimin suits up
BTS member Jimin looks like an absolute hot mess in the patterned suit.