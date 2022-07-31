Search icon
BTS' J-Hope is cheese lover, these photos are proof

BTS member J-Hope dropped a series of photos on social media in which he can be seen eating cheese pizza.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 31, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

BTS' J-Hope, who recently won hearts and broke many records with his latest solo album Jack in the Box, is a cheese lover and his recent Instagram post is the proof. The K-pop singer dropped a series of photos on social media in which he can be seen eating cheesy pizza. (All images: J-Hope/Instagram)

Take a look:

1. Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box
1/6

J-Hope released his most anticipated solo album Jack In The Box on July 15.

2. Number of songs

Number of songs
2/6

J-Hope's album Jack In The Box has eight more songs alongside MORE and Arson, it includes Intro, Pandora’s Box, MORE, STOP, = (Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What If…, Safety Zone, Future and Arson.

3. First member to announce solo

First member to announce solo
3/6

J-Hope became the first member who announced solo, his second solo entry is now on Billboard Hot 100. 

4. In Billboard top list

In Billboard top list
4/6

Billboard took to Twitter and wrote, “J-Hope's "More" debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It's his second career solo entry on the chart, after "Chicken Noodle Soup" in 2019.”

5. Collaboration with BLACKPINK

Collaboration with BLACKPINK
5/6

J-Hope dropped light version concept photos from album Jack In The Box. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the photo featured a box with the print ‘blackpink.com’ on it. It has raised suspicion among BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans. 

6. BTS

BTS
6/6

BTS band is one of the most loved bands in the world, each member has a huge fan following. The band included V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and Suga. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. 

