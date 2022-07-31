BTS' J-Hope is cheese lover, these photos are proof

BTS member J-Hope dropped a series of photos on social media in which he can be seen eating cheese pizza.
Take a look:
1. Jack In The Box
J-Hope released his most anticipated solo album Jack In The Box on July 15.
2. Number of songs
J-Hope's album Jack In The Box has eight more songs alongside MORE and Arson, it includes Intro, Pandora’s Box, MORE, STOP, = (Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What If…, Safety Zone, Future and Arson.
3. First member to announce solo
J-Hope became the first member who announced solo, his second solo entry is now on Billboard Hot 100.
4. In Billboard top list
Billboard took to Twitter and wrote, “J-Hope's "More" debuts at No. 82 on this week's #Hot100. It's his second career solo entry on the chart, after "Chicken Noodle Soup" in 2019.”
5. Collaboration with BLACKPINK
J-Hope dropped light version concept photos from album Jack In The Box. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the photo featured a box with the print ‘blackpink.com’ on it. It has raised suspicion among BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans.
6. BTS
BTS band is one of the most loved bands in the world, each member has a huge fan following. The band included V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope and Suga. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013.