BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media

BTS' J-Hope never fails to stun his fans with his style and fashion.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 24, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

BTS band member J-Hope is one of the most stylish k-pop sigers. He often shares his stylish photos on Instagram and stuns his fans.

Take a look: 

1. J-Hope looks cute

J-Hope looks cute
1/6

Recently, BTS' J-Hope took to social media and shared his cute photo. Not only he looks cute in this photo, but he is giving us major  fashion goals.

2. That look though

That look though
2/6

This photo can make anyone fall for the k-pop singer, J-Hope looks so cool in this.

3. J-hope's style

J-hope's style
3/6

J-Hope looks absolutely stunning in this cool hoodie teamed up with denim pants.

4. Innocent face

Innocent face
4/6

J-Hope looks so innocent in this photo, this photo went viral within a few hours after the BTS singer shared this on Instagram.

5. Happy Holiday

Happy Holiday
5/6

SSharing this photo, J-Hope wrote, "It's Chuseok. I wish you a happy holiday, and your family will be full of smiles."

6. Cutest K-pop singer

Cutest K-pop singer
6/6

It's not wrong if we say that J-Hope is one of the cutest K-pop singers.

