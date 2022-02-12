'BTS' fever: From AR Rahman to Disha Patani, Bollywood celebs who are fans of 'Bangtan' boys

Bollywood celebrities including Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, and Badshah love 'BTS' boys. 'BTS' fans often call themselves their ARMY.
'Bangtan' Boys V, Jimin, Suga, RM, J-hope, Jungkook, and Jin have been ruling the world not only with their performances but with their cuteness as well. From Hollywood to Bollywood, they have a huge fan following all over the world. Today we will tell you about Bollywood celebs who love these super cute 'BTS' boys.
Take a look:
1. AR Rahman
AR Rahman had once shared a clip in which 'BTS' boys were seen performing with Lil Nas X on their hit songs 'Old Town Road.' (Image credit: AR Rahman/Instagram)
2. Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff is a 'BTS' fan, he took to Instagram and dropped his dance video on band's famous song 'Dynamite', when it was released. (Image credit: Tiger Shroff/Instagram)
3. Disha Patani
Bollywood actress Disha Patani loves the 'BTS' band. Her favourite 'BTS' tracks are 'Luv' and 'Home.' (Image credit: Disha Patani/Instagram)
4. Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana follows the 'BTS' band on social media. While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he had said, "I indeed enjoy all kinds of music, like exploring a lot and love listening to them. 'Euphoria' happens to be one of my favourites." (Image credit: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)
5. Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh once tagged 'BTS on Twitter and wrote, "They r Lit. Insane Fan Following... RESPECT. Respect entire team #BTS." (Pic credit: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)
6. Badshah
Rapper Badshah took to social media, when 'BTS' boys released 'Boy with Luv had', and wrote, "I'm hooked to @BTS_twt boy luv. @halsey killed it too. What melody, what visuals!!!! Ooa ooa ooa ooa!" (Image credit: Badshah/Instagram)