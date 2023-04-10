Search icon
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie are rumoured to be in a relationship with each other.

  • Apr 10, 2023, 03:44 PM IST

BTS' boys Jimin, Jungkook, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope and Jin often make headlines because of their dating rumours. These days, V and BLACKPINK'S Jennie and in the news because of the dating rumours. For the unversed, their dating rumours circulated after some of their photos went viral on social media. Earlier, Suga, Jungkook and RM also made headlines after being paired with other K-pop stars.

Take a look:

1. Jungkook dating BLACKPINK's Lisa

Jungkook dating BLACKPINK's Lisa
1/6

It all started when BLACKPINK released its first full-length song titled The Album. During that time, Lisa, the lead vocalist of the band, was spotted with Jungkook on multiple occasions. Their appearance together sparked rumours of their dating on social media. However, there was no official confirmation about the same. But their fans still wait to see them together.

2. Suga-Suran

Suga-Suran
2/6

In 2018-2019, the dating rumours of BTS' Suga and Suran circulated after fans noticed them wearing the same t-shirt. Later, Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement denying the dating rumors of K-Pop idols. The agency clarified that they met for work-related purposes. 

3. Jin and Lee Guk Joo

Jin and Lee Guk Joo
3/6

After dating rumours with BTS' Jin surfaced, Lee Guk Joo claried that she never dated him.

4. Jimin dating actress Song Da Eun

Jimin dating actress Song Da Eun
4/6

Jimin started trending after an anonymous social media user posted 12 photos. A social media user took shared pictures (evidence) in order to prove that Jimin is dating actress Song Da Eun. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Proof of Bangtan Jimin Dating Song Da Eun”. Later he deleted all the photos.

Photos featured both celebs wearing similar accessories, sharing Instagram stories at same time, attending similar events at same time, and more.”

 

5. RM

RM
5/6

BTS' RM dating rumours surfaced when a Korean YouTube video said that the singer has been dating a wealthy non-celebrity woman since 2019. Later, RM himself gave a clarification and said, “I don’t know that person at all. The poodle is my friend’s poodle.” 

6. BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie
6/6

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have been making headlines ever since some of their doctored photos went viral on social media. 

