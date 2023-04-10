Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news

4/6

Jimin started trending after an anonymous social media user posted 12 photos. A social media user took shared pictures (evidence) in order to prove that Jimin is dating actress Song Da Eun. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Proof of Bangtan Jimin Dating Song Da Eun”. Later he deleted all the photos.

Photos featured both celebs wearing similar accessories, sharing Instagram stories at same time, attending similar events at same time, and more.”