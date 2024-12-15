7 . V

7

V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has a few treasured items that bring back fond memories. One of them is a watch his father bought for him in Switzerland, which holds sentimental value even though it’s broken. Another cherished possession is a MoOO pen, which he used to keep with him as a comforting companion from childhood until high school. These items remind him of happy and meaningful moments from his past.