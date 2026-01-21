Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war

Khawaja Asif trolled for inaugurating fake Pizza Hut outlet: 5 times Pakistani defence minister embarrassed his country
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 21, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
1.Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol is the sole performer who is returning from the classic 1997 Border. He depicts Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler from the 6 Sikh Regiment, which is based on Major General Hardev Singh Kler. Sunny has disclosed that his part affected the spectators permanently, particularly the military personnel, who even informed him that the movie encouraged them to take up careers in the army.
2.Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan plays the character of Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, an authentic Indian Army hero who, due to his valour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military award of India. His portrayal emphasises bravery, selflessness and love of the country.
3.Diljit Dosanjh
The role of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon was played by Diljit Dosanjh. During the war of 1971, he single-handedly defended the Srinagar airbase. His amazing courage was recognised with the Param Vir Chakra, awarded posthumously to him. Diljit's character is the epitome of bravery and generosity in action.
4.Ahan Shetty
Ahan Shetty played Lieutenant Commander M. S. Rawat from the Indian Navy's INS Khukri, thus paying tribute to the Navy's real-life heroes. The part carries on the legacy of his father, Suniel Shetty, who played a role in the original Border. Ahan's character symbolises bravery and resoluteness in sea battles.
5.Release and true story
The movie Border 2 is inspired by actual incidents from the India-Pakistan conflict of 1971 and showcases the courage of military personnel from the Army, Navy and Air Force. The release date for this film is set for January 23, 2026 and it is expected to be filled with activities, love for the country and respect for the legends of the past.