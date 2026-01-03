Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon gets engaged to singer Stebin Ben, flaunts huge diamond ring: 'Easiest yes I've ever...'
MASSIVE crackdown at IGI Airport: Delhi police bust visa and passport fraud, arrest...; Here's what we know so far
After Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi; Tara Sutaria's fierce and enigmatic first look from Yash's Toxic unveiled
Shah Rukh Khan's KKR takes MAJOR call on Mustafizur Rahman after BCCI's order, decides to...
Dhurandhar box office collection day 29: Ranveer Singh film registers single-digit collections for the first time, total earnings are Rs...
Venezuela Explosion: Trump 'invades' Caracas? US massive attack on army bases; multiple blasts spark panic, chilling videos surface
Chhattisgarh: 14 maoists killed in twin Bastar encounter in anti-naxal operations, automatic weapons recovered
Bangladesh violence: Another Hindu man killed in Bangladesh amid unrest, fourth such incident in 2 weeks
Air India in trouble as Canada issues... after pilot found tipsy on duty at Vancouver Airport; Here's all you need to know
Who will replace Mustafizur Rahman in Shah Rukh Khan's KKR squad for IPL 2026? Check possible replacements
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Jan 03, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
1.What is Border 2?
Border 2 is a sequel to the well-known Bollywood film Border (1997). It is a nationwide war movie premiere on 23 January 2026, and thus it is set for the Republic Day long weekend. The audience is eagerly awaiting the spending of action, feelings and dramatic acting together.
2.Sunny Deol’s fee
Sunny Deol is the top-paid performer in Border 2. His remuneration will be approximately Rs 50 crore for his part. His being in the film ties it to the first Border and his successful Gadar 2.
3.Varun Dhawan’s fee
In the movie, Varun Dhawan is cast as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. He is expected to receive a salary of Rs 8-10 crore. He belongs to the group of young actors in the film.
4.Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty
Diljit Dosanjh is cast as Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, and his remuneration will be Rs 4-5 crores. Ahan Shetty is in the role of Lt. Cdr. Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, and his payment, although not yet disclosed, is expected to be substantial.
Also read: Magh Mela 2026: Devotees mark first Snan in Prayagraj, know all the dates of auspicious bathing and its religious significance
5.Female cast
The movie has to its credit actresses like Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana. They contribute to the emotional intensity of the film. Their specific remuneration is still a secret.