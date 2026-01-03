FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Border 2 releases on 23 January 2026 with a mix of veteran and young stars. Sunny Deol leads with a ₹50 crore fee, and other actors like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty also have big roles. Fans are excited for the action and patriotic story.

Anshika Pandey | Jan 03, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

1.What is Border 2?

What is Border 2?
1

Border 2 is a sequel to the well-known Bollywood film Border (1997). It is a nationwide war movie premiere on 23 January 2026, and thus it is set for the Republic Day long weekend. The audience is eagerly awaiting the spending of action, feelings and dramatic acting together.

2.Sunny Deol’s fee

Sunny Deol’s fee
2

Sunny Deol is the top-paid performer in Border 2. His remuneration will be approximately Rs 50 crore for his part. His being in the film ties it to the first Border and his successful Gadar 2.

3.Varun Dhawan’s fee

Varun Dhawan’s fee
3

In the movie, Varun Dhawan is cast as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. He is expected to receive a salary of Rs 8-10 crore. He belongs to the group of young actors in the film.

4.Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty

Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty
4

Diljit Dosanjh is cast as Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, and his remuneration will be Rs 4-5 crores. Ahan Shetty is in the role of Lt. Cdr. Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, and his payment, although not yet disclosed, is expected to be substantial.

5.Female cast

Female cast
5

The movie has to its credit actresses like Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and Medha Rana. They contribute to the emotional intensity of the film. Their specific remuneration is still a secret.

