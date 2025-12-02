Boman Irani turns 66: Six iconic films that showcase his versatility, comedy, and timeless Bollywood magic

Good news for Ranveer Singh, CBFC says Dhurandhar has 'no factual or biographical connection' to Major Mohit Sharma
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 02, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
1.The Mehta Boys (2025)
Boman Irani began a new creative chapter with The Mehta Boys, marking his directorial debut while also portraying Shiv Mehta, a father navigating grief, emotional distance, and the delicate bonds with his son. It’s a gentle, beautifully restrained performance that highlights a new shade of his talent, proving his artistic instincts are just as compelling behind the camera.
2.Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)
As Kishan Khurana, the smooth, sly real estate shark, Boman delivers one of his most memorable antagonist roles. Effortlessly irritating and endlessly entertaining, he brings a swagger and comic flair that make the character unforgettable. Every scene with him is pure mischief and absolute joy.
3.Well Done Abba (2009)
In this sharp political satire, Boman shines in a double role as Armaan Ali and his twin brother Rehman. His portrayal of a simple man caught in the chaos of corruption and bureaucracy is witty, warm, and deeply relatable. It’s one of his most understated yet powerful performances, showing how effortlessly he can carry the emotional core of a film.
4.3 Idiots (2009)
The iconic Viru Sahastrabuddhe or Virus Boman Irani creates a character that’s strict, eccentric, intimidating, and unexpectedly hilarious. With his clipped speech, rigid posture, and obsession with discipline, he becomes the perfect foil to Rancho’s free spirit. The role remains one of Bollywood’s most memorable blends of comedy and intensity.
5.Jolly LLB (2013)
In Jolly LLB, Boman plays Advocate Rajpal, sharp, cunning, and fiercely competitive. His commanding presence in the courtroom and riveting clashes with Saurabh Shukla elevate the film’s legal drama. He brings a quiet menace to the role, making every exchange feel gripping and real.
6.Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)
As Lucky Singh, the affable yet ethically misplaced builder, Boman adds humour, charm, and heart to Lage Raho Munna Bhai. His transformation from greed to self-realisation feels organic, and his interactions with Munna and Circuit are some of the film’s warmest, funniest moments.