HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style

2025 saw many Bollywood stars tie the knot, from private ceremonies to fun, multi-day celebrations. Each wedding was unique, blending traditions and personal style.

Anshika Pandey | Dec 16, 2025, 12:43 PM IST

1.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
1

They had a private and spiritual wedding on 1 December 2025 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, attended only by close family. Samantha wore a traditional red saree, and Raj wore a white/ivory kurta with churidar pants.

2.Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani
2

Their wedding was a multi-day celebration with a Christian ceremony in Goa and a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, attended by friends and family.

3.Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee

Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee
3

They married on Valentine’s Day in Bandra, Mumbai, in an intimate ceremony, keeping it simple and emotional.

4.Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff
4

They tied the knot in Mahabaleshwar with a small, pastel-themed celebration among close family and friends.

5.Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda

Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda
5

Raftaar had two wedding ceremonies, a South Indian wedding and a Sikh Anand Karaj, combining both traditions in one celebration.

6.Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal
6

Their wedding in Karjat included Hindu and Nepali rituals, with multi-day festivities like mehendi, haldi and reception.

7.Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia

Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia
7

The couple had a private and traditional wedding in Udaipur with only close friends and family attending.

8.Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal
8

Hina and Rocky had a personal, low-key wedding in Mumbai, keeping it simple yet emotional.

9.Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani
9

They got married on a reality show set, celebrating publicly with a fun and playful ceremony.

10.Saaraa Khan and Krish Pathak

Saaraa Khan and Krish Pathak
10

They first had a court marriage, followed by traditional Hindu and nikaah ceremonies, combining both cultures.

