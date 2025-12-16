2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style

Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Dec 16, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
1.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru
They had a private and spiritual wedding on 1 December 2025 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, attended only by close family. Samantha wore a traditional red saree, and Raj wore a white/ivory kurta with churidar pants.
2.Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani
Their wedding was a multi-day celebration with a Christian ceremony in Goa and a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, attended by friends and family.
3.Prateik Smita Patil and Priya Banerjee
They married on Valentine’s Day in Bandra, Mumbai, in an intimate ceremony, keeping it simple and emotional.
4.Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff
They tied the knot in Mahabaleshwar with a small, pastel-themed celebration among close family and friends.
5.Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda
Raftaar had two wedding ceremonies, a South Indian wedding and a Sikh Anand Karaj, combining both traditions in one celebration.
6.Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal
Their wedding in Karjat included Hindu and Nepali rituals, with multi-day festivities like mehendi, haldi and reception.
7.Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia
The couple had a private and traditional wedding in Udaipur with only close friends and family attending.
8.Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal
Hina and Rocky had a personal, low-key wedding in Mumbai, keeping it simple yet emotional.
9.Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani
They got married on a reality show set, celebrating publicly with a fun and playful ceremony.
10.Saaraa Khan and Krish Pathak
They first had a court marriage, followed by traditional Hindu and nikaah ceremonies, combining both cultures.