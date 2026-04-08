Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance

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ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Apr 08, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
1.Tere Ishk Mein
Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, was an impactful love story that captured the innocence of love and the lengths one goes for their soulmate. With raw emotions and heartfelt moments, it beautifully celebrated everything that comes with true love.
2.Ek Din
Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the upcoming film, Ek Din, stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, bringing a fresh pairing to the screen with a pure and magical love story. The trailer gave a peek into Junaid’s endearing awkwardness and vulnerable character, while Sai’s confidence and grace creating a relatable chemistry. Promising a gentle, classic romance, something Bollywood has been missing, the film releases on May 1, 2026.
3.Saiyaara
Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, brought out pure romance and heartfelt love, capturing the innocence and intensity of true emotions. Its soulful songs and emotional story left audiences teary-eyed, celebrating love in its most sincere and magical form.
4.Param Sundari
Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, follows two individuals from different worlds who unexpectedly cross paths and fall in love. As distance, cultural differences, and life’s challenges test their bond, they must choose between practicality and emotion. The refreshing classic love story won hearts.
Also read: Parveen Khan, Zareen Khan's mother, dies after prolonged illness; Veer actress react: 'My heart is broken'
5.Tu Yaa Main
Tu Yaa Main, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, sets its love story against a thrilling backdrop. Amid tension and chaos, it brings back classic romance, showing how love can bloom even in the most unexpected and intense circumstances.