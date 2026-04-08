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Samajwadi Party protests over posters hailing Yogi Adityanath as 'Dhurandhar CM' and targeting Akhilesh Yadav's 'Lyari Raj' ahead of UP 2027 polls

Samajwadi Party erupts over Dhurandhar-inspired posters targeting Akhilesh Yadav

IPL 2026: Cameron Green set to bowl, KKR hopes for full Rs 25.20 cr all-round impact against LSG

IPL 2026: Cameron Green set to bowl, KKR hopes for full all-round impact

Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance

Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies

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Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance

Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6

In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6

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Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance

Bollywood is witnessing a revival of pure, heartfelt romance with films like Param Sundari, Ek Din and Tere Ishk Mein, bringing back emotional storytelling, fresh pairings and timeless love stories.

DNA Web Desk | Apr 08, 2026, 06:29 PM IST

1.Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein
1

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, was an impactful love story that captured the innocence of love and the lengths one goes for their soulmate. With raw emotions and heartfelt moments, it beautifully celebrated everything that comes with true love.

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2.Ek Din

Ek Din
2

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the upcoming film, Ek Din, stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, bringing a fresh pairing to the screen with a pure and magical love story. The trailer gave a peek into Junaid’s endearing awkwardness and vulnerable character, while Sai’s confidence and grace creating a relatable chemistry. Promising a gentle, classic romance, something Bollywood has been missing, the film releases on May 1, 2026.

3.Saiyaara

Saiyaara
3

Saiyaara, starring Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, brought out pure romance and heartfelt love, capturing the innocence and intensity of true emotions. Its soulful songs and emotional story left audiences teary-eyed, celebrating love in its most sincere and magical form.

4.Param Sundari

Param Sundari
4

Param Sundari, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, follows two individuals from different worlds who unexpectedly cross paths and fall in love. As distance, cultural differences, and life’s challenges test their bond, they must choose between practicality and emotion. The refreshing classic love story won hearts.

Also read: Parveen Khan, Zareen Khan's mother, dies after prolonged illness; Veer actress react: 'My heart is broken'

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5.Tu Yaa Main

Tu Yaa Main
5

Tu Yaa Main, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, sets its love story against a thrilling backdrop. Amid tension and chaos, it brings back classic romance, showing how love can bloom even in the most unexpected and intense circumstances.

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Samajwadi Party protests over posters hailing Yogi Adityanath as 'Dhurandhar CM' and targeting Akhilesh Yadav's 'Lyari Raj' ahead of UP 2027 polls
Samajwadi Party erupts over Dhurandhar-inspired posters targeting Akhilesh Yadav
IPL 2026: Cameron Green set to bowl, KKR hopes for full Rs 25.20 cr all-round impact against LSG
IPL 2026: Cameron Green set to bowl, KKR hopes for full all-round impact
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Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari says Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film won't hurt sentiments
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Bollywood love stories: Param Sundari, Ek Din, Saiyaara, Tere Ishk Mein, movies that revive the magic of pure romance
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