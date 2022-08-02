Not just Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli has co-starred in ads with these Bollywood actresses

Here are a list of Bollywood actresses Virat Kohli has worked with.
Virat Kohli, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, is one of the most famous athlete in the world. Virat Kohli captured everyone's attention in 2008 as he led the India U-19s to the ICC U-19 World Cup victory in Malaysia. Soon after, he was called up to the senior Indian team and has since become one of the most well-known cricket players in the world.
In 2017, the Indian batter and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got married. In 2013, they first came into contact while working on a shampoo commercial. In addition to Anushka Sharma, Indian actresses have also appeared in commercials with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Except for Anushka Sharma, here's a list of Indian actresses who Virat Kohli has worked with.
1. Tamannaah Bhatia
Early in the 2010s, Tamannaah Bhatia and a young Virat Kohli appeared in a commercial for a well-known mobile manufacturing company. On YouTube, the advertisement has received over 20 lakh views. On social media, a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot gained a lot of attention. Watch video here.
2. Genelia Deshmukh
The two were featured in several advertisements for a famous luggage bag brand. All of the commercials were merged into one YouTube video that was uploaded in 2017 and received over 3 lakh views.
3. Deepika Padukone
A telecom company produced a one-minute promotional film during the 2018 IPL that included a number of well-known cricketers as well as Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The YouTube video that was posted has received over 15 lakh views so far. Watch video here.
4. Anushka Sharma
Virat and Anushka, one of Bollywood's most talked-about celebrity couples, have been in numerous commercials. The two, first appeared together on screen in a shampoo commercial. The promotional video was uploaded on YouTube in 2013 and has since received more than 13 lakh views.