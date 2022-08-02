Not just Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli has co-starred in ads with these Bollywood actresses

Virat Kohli, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, is one of the most famous athlete in the world. Virat Kohli captured everyone's attention in 2008 as he led the India U-19s to the ICC U-19 World Cup victory in Malaysia. Soon after, he was called up to the senior Indian team and has since become one of the most well-known cricket players in the world.

In 2017, the Indian batter and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma got married. In 2013, they first came into contact while working on a shampoo commercial. In addition to Anushka Sharma, Indian actresses have also appeared in commercials with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Except for Anushka Sharma, here's a list of Indian actresses who Virat Kohli has worked with.