LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Apr 16, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
1.Bobby Deol's latest Range Rover Sport SV Edition two
Bobby Deol has recently added the Range Rover Sport SV Edition two to his collection worth Rs 2.95 crore. This high-performance SUV is equipped with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 635 PS and 750 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 290 km/h. The vehicle features advanced technologies like 6D Dynamics air suspension and Body and Soul Seats, offering both performance and luxury.
2.Porsche Cayenne SUV
Among Deol's priced possessions is the Porsche Cayenne, a luxury SUV known for its performance and comfort. While specific details about his model are limited, the Cayenne lineup offers powerful engines and a dynamic driving experience, making it a favourite among car enthusiasts.
3.Range Rover Vogue SUV
Deol also owns a Range Rover Vogue, a symbol of luxury and sophistication. This SUV combines a commanding presence with a plush interior, offering a comfortable ride. The Vogue is equipped with advanced features and powerful engine options, making it a versatile choice for both city and off-road driving
4.Range Rover Sport
Before acquiring the SV Edition Two, Deol was often seen driving his Range Rover Sport. This SUV offers a blend of performance and luxury, with powerful engine options and a refined interior. Its dynamic handling and advanced features make it suitable for various driving conditions.
5.Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Completing Deol's collection is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a flagship luxury sedan known for its elegance and cutting-edge technology. The S-Class offers a serene driving experience, with a focus on comfort and innovation. Its spacious interior and advanced safety features make it a preferred choice among luxury car buyers.
