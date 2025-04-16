1 . Bobby Deol's latest Range Rover Sport SV Edition two

Bobby Deol has recently added the Range Rover Sport SV Edition two to his collection worth Rs 2.95 crore. This high-performance SUV is equipped with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, delivering 635 PS and 750 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds and boasts a top speed of 290 km/h. The vehicle features advanced technologies like 6D Dynamics air suspension and Body and Soul Seats, offering both performance and luxury. ​