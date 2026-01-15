FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar, Hema Malini and others step out to vote, urging citizens to participate in democracy.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 15, 2026, 11:05 AM IST

1.BMC Elections 2026

BMC Elections 2026
1

Voting is currently underway across Maharashtra for elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As citizens queued up at polling booths to exercise their democratic right, several well-known faces from Bollywood, sports, and public figures were spotted casting their votes.

 

2.John Abraham

John Abraham
2

Actor John Abraham arrived early at his polling booth, dressed casually in all black. His appearance sent a clear message about the importance of voting, especially among the youth.

3.Hema Malini

Hema Malini
3

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini was seen casting her vote in a simple yet elegant yellow suit with grace and confidence.

4.Ira Khan

Ira Khan
4

Ira Khan, a filmmaker and the daughter of Aamir Khan, voted alongside her brother Junaid Khan and mother Reena Dutta.

5.Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao
5

Filmmaker Kiran Rao was also spotted at a polling station.

6.Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia
6

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia cast her vote in the Maharashtra civic elections, looking charming in a pink suit set.

7.Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar
7

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, arrived alongside her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, to cast their vote.

8.Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar
8

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar once again led by example by participating in the BMC elections.

9.Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
9

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, arrived at the polling booth. Akshay appealed to voters not waste their vote.

