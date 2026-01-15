BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

US shuts down visa processing for 75 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indian netizens take a dig, says, 'par vo noble peace prize...dhoka...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 15, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
1.BMC Elections 2026
Voting is currently underway across Maharashtra for elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As citizens queued up at polling booths to exercise their democratic right, several well-known faces from Bollywood, sports, and public figures were spotted casting their votes.
2.John Abraham
Actor John Abraham arrived early at his polling booth, dressed casually in all black. His appearance sent a clear message about the importance of voting, especially among the youth.
3.Hema Malini
Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini was seen casting her vote in a simple yet elegant yellow suit with grace and confidence.
4.Ira Khan
Ira Khan, a filmmaker and the daughter of Aamir Khan, voted alongside her brother Junaid Khan and mother Reena Dutta.
5.Kiran Rao
Filmmaker Kiran Rao was also spotted at a polling station.
6.Tamannaah Bhatia
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia cast her vote in the Maharashtra civic elections, looking charming in a pink suit set.
7.Sara Tendulkar
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, arrived alongside her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, to cast their vote.
8.Sachin Tendulkar
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar once again led by example by participating in the BMC elections.
9.Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna
Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife, author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, arrived at the polling booth. Akshay appealed to voters not waste their vote.