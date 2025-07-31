Birthday Special: Kiara Advani’s upcoming power-packed lineup

What happened at Malegaon 18 years ago that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit were...
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Jul 31, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
1.A bold new era for Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani is shaping her stardom in her own way, taking on bold roles with emotional depth. With each project, she balances mass appeal and creative growth. It’s more than just a film list; it’s a personal statement.
2.WAR 2
Kiara Advani enters the action zone with style and power. Her bikini look and bold action scenes in the trailer have already grabbed major attention. She’s all set to add both glamour and toughness to this high-profile franchise.
3.TOXIC
Kiara Advani steps into a raw, emotionally intense role in this stylish action drama. She brings grace and mystery to the gritty gangster world, with fans already calling it one of her boldest performances so far.
4.SHAKTI SHALINI (Rumoured)
Kiara Advani is in talks to star in a supernatural comedy with a fun twist. If it happens, it’ll be her first time exploring the horror-comedy genre. It’s quirky, spooky, and full of playful vibes, just the kind of change fans enjoy.
5.MEENA KUMARI BIOPIC (In talks)
Kiara Advani has reportedly liked the script. If finalised, she’ll play the iconic Meena Kumari in a deep, emotional role. It could be her most intense and powerful performance yet.