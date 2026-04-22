Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons

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ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Apr 22, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
1.Shehnaaz Gill:
Shehnaaz Gill entered Bigg Boss 13 calling herself “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif” and quickly became a fan favorite. Her lively personality, honesty, humor, and emotional journey connected deeply with viewers, taking her to the top five. With strong entertainment value, she built a huge fanbase and went on to achieve significant success in music videos and films after the show.
2.Tanvi Kolte:
Tanvi Kolte entered Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 with a calm and graceful image, but soon transformed into one of the strongest contestants. Known for her bold, outspoken nature, she earned titles like “Dhakkad Girl” and “Task Queen” for her consistent performances. She also became captain twice and was the first confirmed finalist. Eventually lifting the trophy, she gained massive popularity, built a loyal fanbase, and emerged as a major breakout star of the season.
3.Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary entered Bigg Boss 16 as a relatively new face but quickly emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Known for standing up for herself in fights, tasks, and challenging situations, she became a standout personality. This helped her gain immense audience support, helping her reach the top five. With growing popularity during and after the show, she transformed into a fan-favourite and a recognised name in the industry.
4.Tejasswi Prakash:
Tejasswi Prakash, winner of Bigg Boss 15, stood out for her competitive spirit and fearless attitude. She consistently spoke her mind and built strong connections, whether in friendships or rivalries. Her authentic personality resonated with audiences, earning her immense popularity during the show. Post her win, she saw a surge in opportunities, emerging as a major breakout star.
Also read: 'I worked till the very end': Neha Dhupia opens up on pregnancy horrors; labour pain started while shooting
5.Tanya Mittal:
Tanya Mittal, a Gwalior-based Indian entrepreneur and influencer, entered Bigg Boss 19 as a prominent contestant. Known for her bold, strategic gameplay, she was seen as one of the strongest contenders. Her quirky personality, strong claims, and fearless stand against everyone in the house earned her massive attention, building a huge fan following and skyrocketing her fame.