Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons

3 . Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:

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Priyanka Chahar Choudhary entered Bigg Boss 16 as a relatively new face but quickly emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Known for standing up for herself in fights, tasks, and challenging situations, she became a standout personality. This helped her gain immense audience support, helping her reach the top five. With growing popularity during and after the show, she transformed into a fan-favourite and a recognised name in the industry.