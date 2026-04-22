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"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra's Husn from Toaster

US-Iran War: Centre gives nod to ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel; here's all we need to know

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"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra's Husn from Toaster

"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to Husn from Toaster

US-Iran War: Centre gives nod to ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel; here's all we need to know

US-Iran War: Centre gives nod to ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt issues SOP to curb tree offences, sets up 24×7 rapid response system

Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt issues SOP to curb tree offences

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Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons

Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

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Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons

Bigg Boss across multiple Indian languages has created several breakout female stars, from Shehnaaz Gill and Tejasswi Prakash to Tanvi Kolte and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who gained massive popularity through their strong personalities, gameplay and audience connection.

DNA Web Desk | Apr 22, 2026, 04:51 PM IST

1.Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill:
1

Shehnaaz Gill entered Bigg Boss 13 calling herself “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif” and quickly became a fan favorite. Her lively personality, honesty, humor, and emotional journey connected deeply with viewers, taking her to the top five. With strong entertainment value, she built a huge fanbase and went on to achieve significant success in music videos and films after the show. 

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2.Tanvi Kolte:

Tanvi Kolte:
2

Tanvi Kolte entered Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 with a calm and graceful image, but soon transformed into one of the strongest contestants. Known for her bold, outspoken nature, she earned titles like “Dhakkad Girl” and “Task Queen” for her consistent performances. She also became captain twice and was the first confirmed finalist. Eventually lifting the trophy, she gained massive popularity, built a loyal fanbase, and emerged as a major breakout star of the season.

3.Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary:
3

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary entered Bigg Boss 16 as a relatively new face but quickly emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Known for standing up for herself in fights, tasks, and challenging situations, she became a standout personality. This helped her gain immense audience support, helping her reach the top five. With growing popularity during and after the show, she transformed into a fan-favourite and a recognised name in the industry. 

4.Tejasswi Prakash:

Tejasswi Prakash:
4

Tejasswi Prakash, winner of Bigg Boss 15, stood out for her competitive spirit and fearless attitude. She consistently spoke her mind and built strong connections, whether in friendships or rivalries. Her authentic personality resonated with audiences, earning her immense popularity during the show. Post her win, she saw a surge in opportunities, emerging as a major breakout star.

Also read: 'I worked till the very end': Neha Dhupia opens up on pregnancy horrors; labour pain started while shooting

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5.Tanya Mittal:

Tanya Mittal:
5

Tanya Mittal, a Gwalior-based Indian entrepreneur and influencer, entered Bigg Boss 19 as a prominent contestant. Known for her bold, strategic gameplay, she was seen as one of the strongest contenders. Her quirky personality, strong claims, and fearless stand against everyone in the house earned her massive attention, building a huge fan following and skyrocketing her fame.

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"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra's Husn from Toaster
"Sanya is back with another banger!” Netizens react to Husn from Toaster
US-Iran War: Centre gives nod to ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel; here's all we need to know
US-Iran War: Centre gives nod to ethanol blending in aviation turbine fuel
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt issues SOP to curb tree offences, sets up 24×7 rapid response system
Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt issues SOP to curb tree offences
US-Iran war: Condom giant Karex, maker of Durex, to increase prices by 30%; How Strait of Hormuz conflict has affected production?
US-Iran war: Condom giant Karex, maker of Durex, to increase prices by 30%; How
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