Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

3 . Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle

Breaking away from traditional talk shows, Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle offered candid, unapologetic conversations. The duo’s sharp wit, lived-in wisdom, and fearless honesty turned every episode into a refreshing mix of humour, nostalgia, and uncomfortable truths. Although some episodes and a few clips of the show went viral on social media, receiving flak from the audience only because it turned out to be one of those shows which offered genuine, relatable and need-of-the-hour conversations and unravelling the real truths.

