Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Dec 27, 2025, 02:27 PM IST
1.The Traitors
Arguably one of the most intelligent reality formats of the year, The Traitors, which streamed on Prime Video, thrived on psychological warfare. Trust was the biggest currency, and betrayal the sharpest weapon. With unfiltered conversations, shocking eliminations and constant mind games, the show kept viewers guessing till the very end, redefining strategy-based reality television in India.
2.Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, proved once again why the franchise remains unbeatable. The season delivered high-voltage drama, emotionally charged confrontations, and Salman’s raw interactions with the contestants in the house remain one of the entertaining factors of the show. So much so that it became a daily habit and a social media phenomenon.
3.Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle
Breaking away from traditional talk shows, Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle offered candid, unapologetic conversations. The duo’s sharp wit, lived-in wisdom, and fearless honesty turned every episode into a refreshing mix of humour, nostalgia, and uncomfortable truths. Although some episodes and a few clips of the show went viral on social media, receiving flak from the audience only because it turned out to be one of those shows which offered genuine, relatable and need-of-the-hour conversations and unravelling the real truths.
4.Rise and Fall
A ruthless social experiment, Rise & Fall explored ambition, power and hierarchy. Contestants were pushed to their limits as alliances shifted and egos clashed. The raw human behaviour on display made it one of the most gripping and talked-about shows of the year.