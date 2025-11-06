Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after appearing on Salman Khan's show

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months

‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why

'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM, RJD MLC trade barbs on road as Bihar undergoes first phase of assembly polls

When Marketplace Rules Become Advantages: Insights from Shweta’s E-Commerce Frameworks

The Silent Emergency of Our Age: Rebuilding Human Connection in a Digitally Crowded World

Anunay Sood Death: Brinda Sharma remembers ex-fiancé in heartfelt post, says, 'I am not able to process'

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar shine as India beat Australia by 48 runs to take 2–1 series lead

Anunay Sood’s girlfriend Shivani Parihar pens emotional tribute after his sudden demise

Jaasi weds Jassi Movie Review: Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher's film is simple, rooted, entertaining; brings back Khosla Ka Ghosla's comedy era

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters

Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it

Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims

Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after appearing on Salman Khan's show

After reports of Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma filing for divorce, we look at five Bigg Boss pairs, whose relationships ended after the show.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 06, 2025, 04:46 PM IST

1.Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma (Bigg Boss 17)

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma (Bigg Boss 17)
1

The television couple, who tied the knot in 2021 and later appeared together on Bigg Boss 17, have reportedly filed for divorce. Their split has left fans shocked, especially since the two often shared glimpses of their strong bond on social media. The couple had first met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin before entering the Bigg Boss house.

 

Advertisement

2.Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya (Bigg Boss 17)

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya (Bigg Boss 17)
2

Their chemistry on the show made headlines, but things changed after Bigg Boss ended. Samarth and Isha soon parted ways, confirming their breakup earlier this year. Fans had already begun speculating after they unfollowed each other on social media.

 

3.Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty (Bigg Boss OTT / 15)

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty (Bigg Boss OTT / 15)
3

Raqesh and Shamita were one of the most adored pairs on Bigg Boss OTT and even reconnected on Bigg Boss 15. However, months later, they announced their breakup, citing personal differences. Despite the split, both have maintained mutual respect and continue to support each other’s work.

 

4.Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer (Bigg Boss 15)

Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer (Bigg Boss 15)
4

Their romance inside the house became an instant talking point. The two continued dating for a while after the show but soon called it quits. They revealed that their priorities and career goals didn’t align, leading to a friendly breakup.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana (Bigg Boss 13)

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana (Bigg Boss 13)
5

One of the most loved couples from Bigg Boss history, Asim and Himanshi’s love story began in Season 13 and continued for years after. But earlier this year, they announced their separation, saying their spiritual paths no longer matched. Their breakup left fans emotional, as the two were seen as one of the most genuine pairs to come out of the show.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas
India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; second double murder in 2 months
Madhya Pradesh: Elderly couple found murdered in Balaghat home, throats slit; se
‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why
‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rah
'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM, RJD MLC trade barbs on road as Bihar undergoes first phase of assembly polls
'Daaru peeke...': Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha, RJD MLC trade barbs on road
When Marketplace Rules Become Advantages: Insights from Shweta’s E-Commerce Frameworks
Mastering E-Commerce: Shweta's Strategy on Rules as Advantages
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Mannat: Shah Rukh Khan's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore; here's how Gauri Khan transformed it
Inside Mannat: SRK's Rs 13-crore dream home that’s now worth Rs 200 crore
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gandhi's 'Brazilian model' claims
Who is Larissa Bonesi? Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend trending after Rahul Gan
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani, Manushii Chhillar: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into hottest red carpet trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Bollywood divas turning mermaid gowns into h
Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after appearing on Salman Khan's show
Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after the show
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know where India stands
Which country holds maximum gold reserves in 2025? See Top 10 nations, know wher
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE