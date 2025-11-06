Bigg Boss 17 couple Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma file for divorce: 5 couples who split after appearing on Salman Khan's show

India's most successful actor gave 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Prabhas
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 06, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
1.Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma (Bigg Boss 17)
The television couple, who tied the knot in 2021 and later appeared together on Bigg Boss 17, have reportedly filed for divorce. Their split has left fans shocked, especially since the two often shared glimpses of their strong bond on social media. The couple had first met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin before entering the Bigg Boss house.
2.Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya (Bigg Boss 17)
Their chemistry on the show made headlines, but things changed after Bigg Boss ended. Samarth and Isha soon parted ways, confirming their breakup earlier this year. Fans had already begun speculating after they unfollowed each other on social media.
3.Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty (Bigg Boss OTT / 15)
Raqesh and Shamita were one of the most adored pairs on Bigg Boss OTT and even reconnected on Bigg Boss 15. However, months later, they announced their breakup, citing personal differences. Despite the split, both have maintained mutual respect and continue to support each other’s work.
4.Ieshaan Sehgal and Miesha Iyer (Bigg Boss 15)
Their romance inside the house became an instant talking point. The two continued dating for a while after the show but soon called it quits. They revealed that their priorities and career goals didn’t align, leading to a friendly breakup.
5.Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana (Bigg Boss 13)
One of the most loved couples from Bigg Boss history, Asim and Himanshi’s love story began in Season 13 and continued for years after. But earlier this year, they announced their separation, saying their spiritual paths no longer matched. Their breakup left fans emotional, as the two were seen as one of the most genuine pairs to come out of the show.