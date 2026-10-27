Bhuvan Bam, Purav Jha, Avneet Kaur, Elvish Yadav, Anushka Sen: Internet stars take on new roles on OTT giant Prime Video

ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Oct 27, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
1.Purav Jha in Chaar Yaar
Known for his parody videos, Purav Jha took on a different avatar in Chaar Yaar. He played Saahil Sheikh, a street-smart young man who got drawn into Mumbai’s underworld alongside his friends.
2.Bhuvan Bam in The Revolutionaries
After making his acting debut in Taaza Khabar, Bhuvan Bam ventured into historical drama with The Revolutionaries. He played revolutionary Rash Behari Bose, a role that marked a departure from the comic characters and digital personas audiences associated with him.
3.Anushka Sen in Dil Dosti Dilemma
Anushka Sen began her career as a child actor before building a substantial presence on social media. With Dil Dosti Dilemma, she continued her journey in scripted entertainment, playing a young woman who gained new perspectives on life, relationships and her roots.
4.Elvish Yadav in Aukaat Ke Bahar
YouTuber and reality TV personality Elvish Yadav explored fiction with Aukaat Ke Bahar. He played Rajveer Ahlawat, a boxer navigating ambition, love and self-respect as he found his way through life's challenges.
5.Munawar Faruqui in First Copy
Stand-up comedian and reality show winner Munawar Faruqui stepped into a leading acting role with First Copy. He played Arif, an ambitious hustler who built a business around film piracy in 1990s Mumbai, taking on a character far removed from his familiar comic persona.
6.Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru
Avneet Kaur also transitioned from child acting to digital popularity before taking on a lead role in Tiku Weds Sheru, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She played Tiku, an aspiring actor chasing her dreams in the unpredictable world of showbiz.
7.Sufi Motiwala in Do You Wanna Partner
Fashion commentator Sufi Motiwala made his acting debut with Do You Wanna Partner. He played Firdaus, marking a new chapter in his career as he moved from fashion commentary and digital content into scripted entertainment.
8.RJ Mahvash in Pyar, Paisa, Profit
RJ Mahvash explored acting with Pyar, Paisa, Profit. Known for her online content and radio work, she added another dimension to her career by venturing into a scripted series.
9.Ashish Chanchlani in College Fest
One of India's most popular YouTube creators, Ashish Chanchlani is set to explore another acting opportunity with the upcoming project College Fest. The project marks another step in his transition from online comedy to scripted screen entertainment.