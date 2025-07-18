Bhumi Pednekar turns 36: A look at her bikini pics that prove she’s true water baby

4 . Timeless fashion that never goes out of style

4

Bhumi Pednekar stuns in a classic black bandeau bikini top, proving once again that timeless style never goes out of fashion. The knot detailing at the centre of the top adds just the right touch of minimal chic, perfectly framing her toned silhouette. Her wet, tousled hair and dewy skin suggest she’s fresh from a dip or simply basking in the relaxed energy of a tropical getaway.