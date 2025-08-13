Twitter
ENTERTAINMENT

Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

From heartfelt family dramas to captivating romances, these Indian TV spin-offs expanded beloved storylines and introduced fresh characters, winning over fans just as much as the originals.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 13, 2025, 03:15 PM IST

1.Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan
1

A spin-off of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, this sitcom revolves around the hilarious escapades of Happu Singh and his quirky family. Happu, a dedicated policeman, juggles his duties with the constant stream of comical incidents at home and at work, keeping his life far from ordinary.

2.Tera Mera Saath Rahe

Tera Mera Saath Rahe
2

Serving as a prequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, this show reimagines the early journey of Gopi and Ahem before the events of the original. Blending traditional values with a modern touch, it follows Meethila and her daughter-in-law Gopika as they tackle life’s many challenges together.

3.Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya
3

A spin-off of the popular Kumkum Bhagya, this series carries forward the legacy of its predecessor, which concludes after 11 years on air. The plot centres on Pragya’s sisters, Preeta and Srishti, and their personal and emotional journeys that continue to resonate with audiences.

 

4.Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
4

Spinning off from the long-running hit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, this drama captured the hearts of viewers with the love story of Mishti, Naira’s cousin, and Abir. Starring Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh, it offered a fresh yet connected storyline within the same universe.

TRENDING NOW

5.Dil Boley Oberoi

Dil Boley Oberoi
5

As Indian television’s first-ever spin-off, this show branched out from the immensely popular Ishqbaaaz. While the original focused on Shivaay and Anika, Dil Boley Oberoi turned the spotlight on Omkara and Rudra’s lives, with Kunal Jaisingh and Shrenu Parikh leading the narrative.

6.Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein
6

A spin-off of the hit Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, this Star Plus drama retained elements of the original while creating its own identity. Running from December 2019 to September 2024, it starred Sargun Kaur Luthra, Abrar Qazi, Shagun Sharma, and Pravisht Mishra, delivering a blend of romance, drama, and family intrigue.

