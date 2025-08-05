Before Wednesday Season 2, these 5 gothic shows deserve your time first

Who is IAS officer Deepak Meena? IIT alumnus who cracked UPSC in first attempt, now becomes DM of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 05, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
1.The Sandman (Netflix)
Based on Neil Gaiman’s legendary comic series, The Sandman follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams, as he restores balance to his realm after a century in captivity. With stunning visuals, surreal storytelling, and dark mythological elements, it’s a gothic fantasy must-watch.
2.Penny Dreadful (Prime Video)
Set in Victorian London, Penny Dreadful brings together timeless horror icons like Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, and Dorian Gray. With rich period detail and psychological depth, the show blends gothic terror with literary brilliance, led by Eva Green’s haunting performance.
3.Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix)
This dark reimagining of the teenage witch follows Sabrina Spellman as she navigates the world of witchcraft, dark magic, and the occult. With devilish storylines, gothic sets, and twisted coming-of-age themes, it’s a binge-worthy ride before Wednesday’s return.
4.The Fall of the House of Usher (Netflix)
Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s stories, this series explores the crumbling legacy of the Usher family and their pact with a mysterious woman. Full of eerie symbolism, moral decay, and gothic horror, it’s a modern masterpiece of death and dread.
5.The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)
This ghostly tale revolves around a young au pair caring for two orphans in a grand but haunted English manor. With emotional storytelling, spectral presences, and deep themes of love and loss, Bly Manor is gothic horror wrapped in tragic romance.