Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 01, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
1.Kuberaa
Vijay was offered a role in Kuberaa, starring Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film crossed Rs 100 crore. It was released on June 20 and was a box office success.
2.Don 3
Vijay was the first choice considered by Farhan Akhtar to play a negative role in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon after Vikrant Massey’s exit. However, Vijay turned down the offer and kept his focus on Telugu cinema.
3.RX 100
The intense role in RX 100 was first offered to Vijay. He declined, feeling it was too similar to his Arjun Reddy character. Kartikeya Gummakonda took the role, and the film became a cult hit.
4.Uppena
Vijay liked Uppena’s storyline but believed the role wasn’t right for him. The movie launched Vaisshnav Tej’s career and went on to win hearts with its emotional story and strong performances.
5.Bheeshma
The role in Bheeshma, which was a commercial success in 2020, was offered to Vijay first. However, he did not accept it for unknown reasons. Nithiin later played the lead and earned major praise.