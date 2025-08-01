Twitter
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?

Rahul Gandhi alleges NDA government sent late Arun Jaitley to 'threaten' him over farm laws, introduced a year after his death; son Rohan Jaitley reacts

Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey

Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare

Meet IAS officer, whose mother used to sell desi wine, studied MBBS, later cracked UPSC with AIR..., he is...

Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests

After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'

This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...

Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema

PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’

ENTERTAINMENT

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Vijay Deverakonda passed on big films like Kuberaa, Don 3, and RX 100 despite their later success. As Kingdom nears release, here are 5 blockbuster films he turned down and know the stars who took them on.

Muskan Verma | Aug 01, 2025, 02:25 PM IST

1.Kuberaa

Kuberaa
1

Vijay was offered a role in Kuberaa, starring Nagarjuna, Dhanush, Rashmika, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film crossed Rs 100 crore. It was released on June 20 and was a box office success.

 

2.Don 3

Don 3
2

Vijay was the first choice considered by Farhan Akhtar to play a negative role in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon after Vikrant Massey’s exit. However, Vijay turned down the offer and kept his focus on Telugu cinema.

 

3.RX 100

RX 100
3

The intense role in RX 100 was first offered to Vijay. He declined, feeling it was too similar to his Arjun Reddy character. Kartikeya Gummakonda took the role, and the film became a cult hit.

 

4.Uppena

Uppena
4

Vijay liked Uppena’s storyline but believed the role wasn’t right for him. The movie launched Vaisshnav Tej’s career and went on to win hearts with its emotional story and strong performances.

 

TRENDING NOW

    5.Bheeshma

    Bheeshma
    5

    The role in Bheeshma, which was a commercial success in 2020, was offered to Vijay first. However, he did not accept it for unknown reasons. Nithiin later played the lead and earned major praise.

     

