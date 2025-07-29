Before Love & War, a look at 5 Sanjay Leela Bhansali films that took Indian cinema global

1 . Black

1

With Black, Bhansali delivered a cinematic marvel that pushed artistic boundaries. Inspired by the life of Helen Keller, this poignant tale of a deaf-blind girl and her teacher was universally lauded for its soul-stirring performances and masterful direction. Black was included in Time Magazine’s list of the 10 Best Movies of the Year (2005) and received accolades globally, including praise from the Academy. It reaffirmed Bhansali's place among the world’s finest directors capable of blending sensitivity with cinematic scale.