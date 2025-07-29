Before Love & War, a look at 5 Sanjay Leela Bhansali films that took Indian cinema global

Sitaare Zameen Par to not release on any OTT platform, Aamir Khan film to stream directly on YouTube for Rs...
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Jul 29, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
1.Black
With Black, Bhansali delivered a cinematic marvel that pushed artistic boundaries. Inspired by the life of Helen Keller, this poignant tale of a deaf-blind girl and her teacher was universally lauded for its soul-stirring performances and masterful direction. Black was included in Time Magazine’s list of the 10 Best Movies of the Year (2005) and received accolades globally, including praise from the Academy. It reaffirmed Bhansali's place among the world’s finest directors capable of blending sensitivity with cinematic scale.
2.Khamoshi: The Musical
Bhansali’s directorial debut, Khamoshi, starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala, was a deeply emotional tale that marked the arrival of a distinctive cinematic voice. The story of a hearing daughter in a deaf-mute family resonated universally, inspiring global adaptations like La Famille Bélier and the Oscar-winning CODA. This film established Bhansali's signature style, deep emotion woven seamlessly with music and proved that Indian stories could touch hearts across borders.
3.Devdas
Devdas was a cultural phenomenon a stunning retelling of a tragic love story wrapped in unmatched opulence. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit, the film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 and was India’s official entry to the Oscars that year. With its lavish sets, haunting music, and visual poetry, Devdas became a symbol of Indian cinematic grandeur, winning hearts from Paris to Tokyo and influencing filmmakers around the world.
4.Gangubai Kathiawadi
A bold, feminist narrative told on an epic scale, Gangubai Kathiawadi showcased Bhansali’s evolution as a storyteller. The film received a standing ovation at the Berlin Film Festival and dominated Netflix’s global non-English film charts, becoming the most-watched Indian film worldwide on the platform. Alia Bhatt’s unforgettable performance, combined with Bhansali’s meticulous world-building, made Gangubai a landmark in global storytelling.
5.Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Bhansali’s foray into OTT with Heeramandi marked a new chapter in his career and Indian content history. With grand palaces, ornate courtyards, regal costumes, and layered storytelling, Heeramandi captured the imagination of audiences across continents. It became the most-watched Indian web series in its debut week, garnering 4.5 million viewers and 33 million watch hours, and it trended in 43 countries, solidifying Bhansali's digital dominance and international appeal.