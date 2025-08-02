Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; accuses Sudipto Sen of....

Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., her backup plan was...

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani once wore world’s most expensive saree for..., made with rubies, golden thread, diamonds, it costs Rs...

'I’d drink till...': Johny Lever admits taking shocking favour from police, says 'I had crossed my limits'

Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video, netizens left in shock, says, 'people buy..', watch

PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details

‘Enough nuke submarines to...’: Russia strongly responds to Donald Trump’s orders to place nuclear submarines closer to it

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...

Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room, police suspect cardiac arrest

Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; accuses Sudipto Sen of....

The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., her backup plan was...

Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam...

Futuristic Education: AI or Natural Intelligence, What's in Focus? | Rajiv Tandon, BITS Pilani

Futuristic Education: AI or Natural Intelligence, What's in Focus? | Rajiv Tandon, BITS Pilani

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard

Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts

From Black to Saiyaara: 7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth

7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth

Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been a star

Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard

With Son of Sardaar 2 bringing back Ajay Devgn’s comedy madness, it’s the perfect time to look at Bollywood’s funniest films with huge star casts. These 7 movies are full of big names, hilarious moments, and chaotic fun that fans still love to rewatch.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 11:46 AM IST

1.Housefull 5

Housefull 5
1

Housefull 5 was one of Bollywood’s biggest comedy films, featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. Set on a cruise with a murder mystery twist, it entertained with grand comedy and loads of madness.

Advertisement

2.Dhamaal

Dhamaal
2

This laugh riot featured Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi in a wild treasure hunt. Their comic timing and chemistry made it a cult classic that still makes people laugh out loud.

3.Welcome

Welcome
3

With stars like Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal, Welcome gave us unforgettable characters and iconic comedy scenes. Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai are now legendary names in Bollywood comedy.

4.Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
4

Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Khemu created a perfect comedy team in Golmaal. The film’s mix of chaos, confusion, and slapstick humor started a super-hit franchise.

TRENDING NOW

5.Bhagam Bhag

Bhagam Bhag
5

Akshay Kumar and Govinda came together in this hilarious film with Paresh Rawal and Lara Dutta. A story full of mistaken identities and non-stop confusion, Bhagam Bhag was full of laughs from start to finish.

6.Malamaal Weekly

Malamaal Weekly
6

This village-based comedy had a big supporting cast led by Paresh Rawal and Om Puri. A lottery ticket, a dead man, and lots of secrets led to endless comic confusion in this underrated gem.

7.De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan
7

Packed with Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, and many more, this film delivered classic Priyadarshan-style confusion and chaos. From money troubles to mixed-up rooms, the film had laughs in every scene.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Team India creates history in England, breaks South Africa’s 20-year-old record in landmark achievement
Team India creates history in England, breaks South Africa’s 20-year-old record
US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes near Lemoore Air Station in California
US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashes at California naval base
Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video, netizens left in shock, says, 'people buy..', watch
Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video
This man left his high-paying Mumbai job to live in Jamshedpur, here's why
This man left his high-paying Mumbai job to live in Jamshedpur, here's why
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2 at The Oval?
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 2
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts
From Black to Saiyaara: 7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth
7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth
Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been a star
Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been
Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them online
Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE