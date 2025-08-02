Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard

The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; accuses Sudipto Sen of....
Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., her backup plan was...
Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani once wore world’s most expensive saree for..., made with rubies, golden thread, diamonds, it costs Rs...
'I’d drink till...': Johny Lever admits taking shocking favour from police, says 'I had crossed my limits'
Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video, netizens left in shock, says, 'people buy..', watch
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details
‘Enough nuke submarines to...’: Russia strongly responds to Donald Trump’s orders to place nuclear submarines closer to it
Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...
Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room, police suspect cardiac arrest
Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
1.Housefull 5
Housefull 5 was one of Bollywood’s biggest comedy films, featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. Set on a cruise with a murder mystery twist, it entertained with grand comedy and loads of madness.
2.Dhamaal
This laugh riot featured Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi in a wild treasure hunt. Their comic timing and chemistry made it a cult classic that still makes people laugh out loud.
3.Welcome
With stars like Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Paresh Rawal, Welcome gave us unforgettable characters and iconic comedy scenes. Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai are now legendary names in Bollywood comedy.
4.Golmaal: Fun Unlimited
Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, and Kunal Khemu created a perfect comedy team in Golmaal. The film’s mix of chaos, confusion, and slapstick humor started a super-hit franchise.
5.Bhagam Bhag
Akshay Kumar and Govinda came together in this hilarious film with Paresh Rawal and Lara Dutta. A story full of mistaken identities and non-stop confusion, Bhagam Bhag was full of laughs from start to finish.
6.Malamaal Weekly
This village-based comedy had a big supporting cast led by Paresh Rawal and Om Puri. A lottery ticket, a dead man, and lots of secrets led to endless comic confusion in this underrated gem.
7.De Dana Dan
Packed with Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, and many more, this film delivered classic Priyadarshan-style confusion and chaos. From money troubles to mixed-up rooms, the film had laughs in every scene.