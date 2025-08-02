Before Saare Jahan Se Accha, 5 must-watch performances of Pratik Gandhi you shouldn’t miss

Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey
Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests
After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'
This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...
Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema
PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’
'Shameful': Kangana Ranaut slams video of foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal, watch video
Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'
This film, released 44 years ago broke Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay's box office records, made for Rs 3 crore, it earned Rs..., marked comeback of..
Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskaan Gupta | Aug 02, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
1.Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story
The main character, played by Pratik Gandhi, is Harshad Mehta, a controversial stockbroker who gained popularity for his 1992 Indian stock market scam. The show examines Harshad Mehta's ascent to fame as the 'Big Bull' of the Bombay Stock Exchange, his fraudulent actions, and the journalist Sucheta Dalal's subsequent revelation of them. The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, written by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal, served as the basis for the television show.
2.Dedh Bigha Zameen
In this drama film, Pratik Gandhi plays Anil Singh, a middle-class man. He is presented as a strong individual who is battling corruption following the wrongful capture of his family's land. Anil is convinced about selling the land to pay for his sister's wedding, but he must contend with a dishonest MLA who has taken it. From early hope to ultimate despair, Pratik skilfully captures the emotional highs and lows of Anil's experiences.
3.Love Ni Bhavai
In this Gujarati romantic drama, Pratik Gandhi portrays Aaditya Shah. The narrative centres on Antara, a radio host who at first hates love but ultimately finds herself in a love triangle. One of Antara's suitors is a young businesswoman named Aaditya. The movie looks at the complex nature of relationships, showcasing the various outlooks on life and love that each individual possesses.
4.Bhavai
In this romantic drama, Pratik Gandhi portrays stage artist Raja Ram Joshi. The movie, which is set in a Gujarati rural village, follows Raja Ram Joshi's life and his romance with Rani, a stage actor for the Ram-Leela drama company. Bhavai explores social tensions, the effects they have on the lives of young lovers, and how society responds to their roles in both on- and off-stage life.
5.Atithi Bhooto Bhava
Pratik Gandhi portrays stand-up comedian Srikant Shirodkar, who takes his relationships for granted. When a ghost named Makhan Singh, posing as Srikant's grandfather, enters his world and asks for his assistance, the movie examines his life. Relationship stress, reincarnation, and the value of cherishing loved ones are all explored in the movie. It also explores the importance of family and friendship as well as how past deeds can affect the present.