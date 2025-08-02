Before Saare Jahan Se Accha, 5 must-watch performances of Pratik Gandhi you shouldn’t miss

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey

Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests

After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'

This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...

Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema

PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’

'Shameful': Kangana Ranaut slams video of foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal, watch video

Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'

This film, released 44 years ago broke Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay's box office records, made for Rs 3 crore, it earned Rs..., marked comeback of..

Betrayed by her husband, this top actress confessed to having an extra-marital affair: 'I began feeling lonely...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive Interview: Rajeev Kapur on Steelbird’s New Helmets & Global Strategy!

Exclusive Interview: Rajeev Kapur on Steelbird’s New Helmets & Global Strategy!

Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey

Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards

Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests

Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS

Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Before Saare Jahan Se Accha, 5 must-watch performances of Pratik Gandhi you shouldn’t miss

In the new Netflix series Saare Jahan Se Accha, Pratik Gandhi will be in charge of an exciting 'secret' mission. But, before you hop onto Netflix to binge watch Pratik Gandhi in Saare Jahan Se Acha on August 13, 2025, we have curated a list of his other best performances in films and TV shows.

Muskaan Gupta | Aug 02, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

1.Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story

Scam 1992-The Harshad Mehta Story
1

The main character, played by Pratik Gandhi, is Harshad Mehta, a controversial stockbroker who gained popularity for his 1992 Indian stock market scam. The show examines Harshad Mehta's ascent to fame as the 'Big Bull' of the Bombay Stock Exchange, his fraudulent actions, and the journalist Sucheta Dalal's subsequent revelation of them. The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, written by Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal, served as the basis for the television show.

Advertisement

2.Dedh Bigha Zameen

Dedh Bigha Zameen
2

In this drama film, Pratik Gandhi plays Anil Singh, a middle-class man. He is presented as a strong individual who is battling corruption following the wrongful capture of his family's land. Anil is convinced about selling the land to pay for his sister's wedding, but he must contend with a dishonest MLA who has taken it. From early hope to ultimate despair, Pratik skilfully captures the emotional highs and lows of Anil's experiences.

3.Love Ni Bhavai

Love Ni Bhavai
3

In this Gujarati romantic drama, Pratik Gandhi portrays Aaditya Shah. The narrative centres on Antara, a radio host who at first hates love but ultimately finds herself in a love triangle. One of Antara's suitors is a young businesswoman named Aaditya. The movie looks at the complex nature of relationships, showcasing the various outlooks on life and love that each individual possesses.

4.Bhavai

Bhavai
4

In this romantic drama, Pratik Gandhi portrays stage artist Raja Ram Joshi. The movie, which is set in a Gujarati rural village, follows Raja Ram Joshi's life and his romance with Rani, a stage actor for the Ram-Leela drama company. Bhavai explores social tensions, the effects they have on the lives of young lovers, and how society responds to their roles in both on- and off-stage life.

TRENDING NOW

5.Atithi Bhooto Bhava

Atithi Bhooto Bhava
5

Pratik Gandhi portrays stand-up comedian Srikant Shirodkar, who takes his relationships for granted. When a ghost named Makhan Singh, posing as Srikant's grandfather, enters his world and asks for his assistance, the movie examines his life. Relationship stress, reincarnation, and the value of cherishing loved ones are all explored in the movie. It also explores the importance of family and friendship as well as how past deeds can affect the present.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details
PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility
Days after 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...
After 'Dog Babu' fiasco, 'Samsung' applies for income certificate in...
Scientists confirm rare 768km lightning strike as longest ever recorded on earth!
Scientists confirm rare 768km lightning strike as longest ever recorded on earth
US Navy F-35 jet crashes in California, video show thick black smoke rising from accident site, watch
US Navy F-35 jet crashes in California, video show thick black smoke, watch
'I’d drink till...': Johny Lever admits taking shocking favour from police, says 'I had crossed my limits'
'I’d drink till...': Johny Lever admits taking shocking favour from police
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
From Queen to Piku: 5 Bollywood feel-good movies that made powerful impact
From Queen to Piku: 5 Bollywood feel-good movies that made powerful impact
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE