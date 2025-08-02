Before Saare Jahan Se Accha, 5 must-watch performances of Pratik Gandhi you shouldn’t miss

5 . Atithi Bhooto Bhava

Pratik Gandhi portrays stand-up comedian Srikant Shirodkar, who takes his relationships for granted. When a ghost named Makhan Singh, posing as Srikant's grandfather, enters his world and asks for his assistance, the movie examines his life. Relationship stress, reincarnation, and the value of cherishing loved ones are all explored in the movie. It also explores the importance of family and friendship as well as how past deeds can affect the present.