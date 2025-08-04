Twitter
Pakistan slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, How does it work?

Meet woman, SPG officer who became 1st female officer in PM Modi's security

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life

ENTERTAINMENT

Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's five most iconic roles ahead of his next big project, Dhurandhar. From intense dramas to light-hearted comedies, he has consistently shown his range, proving himself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile and dynamic actors.

Monica Singh | Aug 04, 2025, 04:22 PM IST

1.Bittoo Sharma – Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Bittoo Sharma – Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
1

Ranveer Singh’s debut role as the loud, lovable Bittoo instantly won hearts. His natural charm, comic timing, and chemistry with co-star Anushka Sharma made him a fresh face in Bollywood and showed early signs of his star potential.

2.Bajirao – Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Bajirao – Bajirao Mastani (2015)
2

Ranveer Singh brought the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao to life with regal intensity, passion, and emotional depth. His commanding presence and chemistry with co-stars made this historical romance unforgettable.

3.Alauddin Khilji – Padmaavat (2018)

Alauddin Khilji – Padmaavat (2018)
3

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the fierce and unhinged Khilji stunned audiences and critics alike. With his intense expressions, unpredictable energy, and villainous charm, he completely transformed into the historical antagonist, earning wide acclaim and awards.

4.Murad – Gully Boy (2019)

Murad – Gully Boy (2019)
4

Ranveer delivered a raw and deeply emotional performance as an aspiring rapper from Mumbai’s slums. His authentic dialogue delivery, street-smart vibe, and real rap performances connected with everyday characters in a deeply personal way.

5.Kapil Dev – 83 (2021)

Kapil Dev – 83 (2021)
5

Ranveer completely immersed himself in the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in this sports biopic. From mimicking Kapil’s bowling action to his Haryanvi accent, the transformation was so real, it felt like watching the real Kapil lead India to World Cup glory.

