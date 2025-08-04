Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility

Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'
Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security
SSC acts on student grievances during examinations, promises to act quickly
20 peacocks found dead under mysterious circumstances weeks after tigers, monkeys killed in Karnataka due to...
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar gets new role, appointed as Rs 1140 crore...
India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched in...; top speed will be...; check details
India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
IND vs ENG: India register narrowest win ever in Tests to level 5-match series against England
Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost
TCS layoffs signal Indian IT restructuring: How US uncertainty, AI disruption affect employees
ENTERTAINMENT
Monica Singh | Aug 04, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
1.Bittoo Sharma – Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)
Ranveer Singh’s debut role as the loud, lovable Bittoo instantly won hearts. His natural charm, comic timing, and chemistry with co-star Anushka Sharma made him a fresh face in Bollywood and showed early signs of his star potential.
2.Bajirao – Bajirao Mastani (2015)
Ranveer Singh brought the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao to life with regal intensity, passion, and emotional depth. His commanding presence and chemistry with co-stars made this historical romance unforgettable.
3.Alauddin Khilji – Padmaavat (2018)
Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the fierce and unhinged Khilji stunned audiences and critics alike. With his intense expressions, unpredictable energy, and villainous charm, he completely transformed into the historical antagonist, earning wide acclaim and awards.
4.Murad – Gully Boy (2019)
Ranveer delivered a raw and deeply emotional performance as an aspiring rapper from Mumbai’s slums. His authentic dialogue delivery, street-smart vibe, and real rap performances connected with everyday characters in a deeply personal way.
5.Kapil Dev – 83 (2021)
Ranveer completely immersed himself in the role of cricket legend Kapil Dev in this sports biopic. From mimicking Kapil’s bowling action to his Haryanvi accent, the transformation was so real, it felt like watching the real Kapil lead India to World Cup glory.