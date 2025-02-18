1 . Munawar Faruqui

1

Munawar Faruqui sparked controversy in 2021 after being arrested for allegedly making offensive jokes about Hindu deities and Amit Shah during a stand-up show in Indore, leading to show cancellations and debates on free speech. In 2024, after winning Bigg Boss 17, he faced backlash again for an insensitive joke about Konkani people in Mumbai. Following social media outrage, he issued an apology, clarifying that the remark was part of a crowd interaction segment.