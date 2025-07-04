2 . Rockstar

In Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor's turn as Jordan, a passionate musician with a stormy life, became one of his most iconic looks. His rugged leather jackets, smudged kohl-rimmed eyes, and disheveled hairstyle perfectly embodied the anguish and rebellious spirit of a tortured artist. This look not only defined the character but also became symbolic of Ranbir’s artistic evolution.