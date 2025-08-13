Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more
ENTERTAINMENT
Aman Wadhwa | Aug 13, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
1.Vikram
Lokesh Kanagaraj is a Kamal Haasan fan and when the filmmaker got an opportunity to work with his favourite star, he delivered his best film. Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, the 2022 release kept me on the edge of my seat. With an explosive climax featuring Suriya's dreaded villain Rolex, Vikram sets off Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) and ties it up with his 2019 release Kaithi.
2.Maanagaram
With a hyperlink film as his debut vehicle, Lokesh Kanagaraj took a big risk with Maanagaram and hit it out of the park. The filmmaker surprised the audiences with a twist every fifteen minutes and announced his arrival in Tamil cinema. The 2017 action drama had Sri Natarajan, Sundeep Kishan, and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. For me, Maanagaram remains the second best film of Lokesh.
3.Kaithi
Headlined by Karthi, Kaithi takes place entirely in one night and keeps the viewers engaged with its thrilling and engaging screenplay. Lokesh Kanagaraj showed off his filmmaking skills in this emotional thriller, that also proves to be a feast for the action lovers. Also starring Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena, the 2019 film is the third on this list.
4.Master
In his 2021 action thriller, Lokesh Kanagaraj gave us a frightening antagonist as Bhavani and Vijay Sethupathi made the character even better with his superlative performance. Thalapathy Vijay's John Durairaj aka JD proved to be his perfect challenger in a film that kept me entertained throughout its runtime of 3 hours. Master occupies the fourth spot in my list.
5.Leo
Lokesh Kanagaraj's last release before Coolie - Master had a captivating first half, but the film's second half didn't quite work for me. Still, the 2023 release was much better than the recent Vijay films (read: Beast, Varisu, The Greatest of All Time). The third film in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others.
6.Coolie
Coolie is Lokesh Kanagaraj's sixth film and is touted to be his biggest blockbuster as the action-thriller is expected to earn above Rs 100 crore on its opening day itself. The film features a solid ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. The film's trailer didn't reveal the entire plot, and was exciting enough for the Rajini and Lokesh fans to book their tickets for the first day first show.