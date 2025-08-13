Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

6 . Coolie

Coolie is Lokesh Kanagaraj's sixth film and is touted to be his biggest blockbuster as the action-thriller is expected to earn above Rs 100 crore on its opening day itself. The film features a solid ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. The film's trailer didn't reveal the entire plot, and was exciting enough for the Rajini and Lokesh fans to book their tickets for the first day first show.