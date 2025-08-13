Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more

Are US and Russia neighbours? Was Alaska in Russia? Know about Alaska, where Putin and Trump will meet over Ukraine

Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim

Veteran Bengali actress Basanti Chatterjee dies at 88, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee condoles her demise

Bipasha Basu gives SOLID reply to Mrunal Thakur for mocking her, advises girls to..: 'Bust age old thought process that..'

US refuses to answer on loss of F-16 by Pakistan during Op Sindoor, says, ‘We refer you to...'

Bird flu alert in UP: CM Yogi Adityanath orders extra vigilance, calls for tightening security in...

Viral video: Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant wants to become Kiara Advani's driver, says 'shaadi ho gayi toh...'

Suresh Raina was Sachin Tendulkar's 'son'? Ex-India star recounts master blaster's hilarious in-flight prank

Did Trump declare Majeed Brigade FTO to grab Pakistan's rare earth mineral deposits? Will he send troops to Balochistan?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This country offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eligibility criteria, more

Vietnam offers 5 year visa exemption for foreign expats; know benefits, eli

Are US and Russia neighbours? Was Alaska in Russia? Know about Alaska, where Putin and Trump will meet over Ukraine

Putin-Trump meeting: Are US and Russia neighbours? Was Alaska in Russia?

Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer makes shocking claim

Virat Kohli responsible for Babar Azam's decline? Former Pakistan cricketer make

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

Lokesh Kanagaraj is among the most finest and fascinating directors in Indian cinema with each of his films earning critical and commercial acclaim. Ahead of his next release Coolie, here's a personal ranking of his previous five movies - Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo.

Aman Wadhwa | Aug 13, 2025, 06:27 PM IST

1.Vikram

Vikram
1

Lokesh Kanagaraj is a Kamal Haasan fan and when the filmmaker got an opportunity to work with his favourite star, he delivered his best film. Also starring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, the 2022 release kept me on the edge of my seat. With an explosive climax featuring Suriya's dreaded villain Rolex, Vikram sets off Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) and ties it up with his 2019 release Kaithi.

Advertisement

2.Maanagaram

Maanagaram
2

With a hyperlink film as his debut vehicle, Lokesh Kanagaraj took a big risk with Maanagaram and hit it out of the park. The filmmaker surprised the audiences with a twist every fifteen minutes and announced his arrival in Tamil cinema. The 2017 action drama had Sri Natarajan, Sundeep Kishan, and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. For me, Maanagaram remains the second best film of Lokesh.

3.Kaithi

Kaithi
3

Headlined by Karthi, Kaithi takes place entirely in one night and keeps the viewers engaged with its thrilling and engaging screenplay. Lokesh Kanagaraj showed off his filmmaking skills in this emotional thriller, that also proves to be a feast for the action lovers. Also starring Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan and Dheena, the 2019 film is the third on this list.

4.Master

Master
4

In his 2021 action thriller, Lokesh Kanagaraj gave us a frightening antagonist as Bhavani and Vijay Sethupathi made the character even better with his superlative performance. Thalapathy Vijay's John Durairaj aka JD proved to be his perfect challenger in a film that kept me entertained throughout its runtime of 3 hours. Master occupies the fourth spot in my list.

TRENDING NOW

5.Leo

Leo
5

Lokesh Kanagaraj's last release before Coolie - Master had a captivating first half, but the film's second half didn't quite work for me. Still, the 2023 release was much better than the recent Vijay films (read: Beast, Varisu, The Greatest of All Time). The third film in LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) also starred Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, and Gautham Vasudev Menon among others.

6.Coolie

Coolie
6

Coolie is Lokesh Kanagaraj's sixth film and is touted to be his biggest blockbuster as the action-thriller is expected to earn above Rs 100 crore on its opening day itself. The film features a solid ensemble cast of Rajinikanth,  Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. The film's trailer didn't reveal the entire plot, and was exciting enough for the Rajini and Lokesh fans to book their tickets for the first day first show.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CJI BR Gavai agrees to 'look into' Supreme Court's decision on stray dogs amid row
CJI BR Gavai agrees to 'look into' Supreme Court's decision on stray dogs
New Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: What are its key highlights?
New Income Tax Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha: What are main points?
'What is shameful is your...': Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict
Israel envoy slams Priyanka Gandhi's genocide allegations on Gaza conflict
MHA tightens OCI card rules: What does it mean for Indian-origin foreigners?
MHA tightens OCI card rules: What does it mean for Indian-origin foreigners?
Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?
Cola War grips Sri Lanka: Can Mukesh Ambani beat Coca-Cola and PepsiCo?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE