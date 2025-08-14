Ahead of Param Sundari release, revisit Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 performances

'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 14, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
1.Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Janhvi Kapoor anchors this inspiring biopic of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena with a performance that’s earnest and assured, capturing grit without melodrama. Directed by Sharan Sharma, streaming on Netflix.
2.Good Luck Jerry
A darkly comic caper where Kapoor plays a small-town girl pulled into drug running; she balances innocence and street-smarts with breezy comic timing. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
3.Mili
A tense survival thriller about a young woman trapped in a freezer; Janhvi Kapoor’s physically demanding turn keeps you rooting for her till the last shiver. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, streaming on Netflix.
4.Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
This sports-romance pairs her with Rajkummar Rao in a story about second chances and shared dreams; Janhvi's cricket learner-to-competitor arc lands the emotional beats. Directed by Sharan Sharma, streaming on Netflix.
5.Ulajh
In a slick spy thriller set around India’s foreign-service corridors, Janhvi Kapoor steps into a steely, grown-up avatar; the film marked her best solo opening and showcased sharper screen presence. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, streaming on Netflix.