Before pan-India era, these timeless South Indian beauties reigned supreme in Bollywood

Before the Pan-India wave, several South Indian actresses had already taken over Bollywood with their beauty, talent and iconic performances. Here are 5 legendary divas who redefined stardom in Hindi cinema.

Muskan Verma | Aug 05, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

1.Vyjayanthimala

Vyjayanthimala
1

A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, Vyjayanthimala’s entry into Bollywood in the 50s changed the game. She inspired millions of actresses with her timeless blend of dance and acting. Even in the 70s, films like Ganwaar showcased her elegance. 

 

2.Jayasudha

Jayasudha
2

Best known for her Telugu work, Jayasudha also acted in Hindi films like Shayer-e-Kashmir Mahjoor. Though her Bollywood stay was short, her expressive face and screen depth earned her praise.

 

3.Padmini

Padmini
3

One of the famous Travancore Sisters, Padmini mesmerised Hindi cinema with her poise. Her role in Mera Naam Joker (1970) remains a masterclass in expressive acting, making her a beloved figure in Indian movies.

 

4.Rekha

Rekha
4

Chennai-born Rekha entered Bollywood in the late '60s and reinvented herself into a fashion and acting icon. With hits like Ghar and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, she became the face of bold, intense cinema in the 70s.

 

5.Hema Malini

Hema Malini
5

Born in Tamil Nadu, Hema took over Bollywood with blockbusters like Seeta Aur Geeta and Sholay. Her classical dance roots and versatile performances made her one of the most successful and loved stars of the decade.

 

