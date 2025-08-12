Before Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR face off in War 2, these Indian spy thrillers will keep you entertained

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 02:47 PM IST
1.Baby (2015)
Akshay Kumar leads an elite counter-terrorism team in a gripping race to stop deadly plots. A taut action thriller that redefined the spy genre in India.
2.Romeo Akbar Walter (2019)
John Abraham plays a RAW agent on a dangerous undercover mission in Pakistan, inspired by the life of Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik. Slow-burn, but loaded with tension.
3.Raazi (2018)
Alia Bhatt shines as Sehmat, a young woman who marries into a Pakistani family to gather intelligence before the 1971 war. A moving mix of espionage and sacrifice.
4.Madras Cafe (2013)
John Abraham stars as an intelligence agent in a politically charged mission set against the Sri Lankan civil war backdrop. Realistic and gritty to the core.
5.Naam Shabana (2017)
A prequel to Baby, this action-packed story follows Taapsee Pannu’s journey from an ordinary young woman to a fearless RAW agent.
6.Khufiya (2023)
Vishal Bhardwaj’s Netflix thriller about a mole inside India’s intelligence network, blending suspense with layered character drama.
7.Agent Vinod (2012)
Saif Ali Khan’s stylish RAW agent races across continents to stop a nuclear threat. Slick visuals, twisty plot, and nonstop action.