2 . Dupahiya (2025)

Dupahiya is a Hindi comedy-drama series set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur, renowned for its 25-year crime-free record. The plot unfolds when a dowry motorbike goes missing just before a wedding, threatening the village's reputation. The ensemble cast includes Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, and Sparsh Shrivastava. Despite its promising premise, the series has received mixed reviews, with some critics praising its humour and others pointing out its reliance on character caricatures.