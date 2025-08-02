Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been a star

The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; accuses Sudipto Sen of....
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
1.Bulbbul
Triptii Dimri transformed into the ethereal yet fierce Bulbbul in this gothic period drama. Her journey from a naïve bride to a mysterious protector was hauntingly poetic. Her expressive performance anchored the film, and it remains one of her most striking roles till date.
2.Qala
In this haunting musical drama, Triptii Dimri played a rising singer battling internal trauma and emotional neglect. Her portrayal was raw and melancholic, capturing both ambition and vulnerability in a way few newcomers can. A subtle, award-worthy act that flew under the radar.
3.Laila Majnu
As the modern-day Laila, Triptii Dimri brought freshness, fire, and fragility to her debut role. Though the film didn’t get its due initially, her layered portrayal of a passionate and conflicted lover has earned cult love over the years.
4.Animal
Triptii Dimri's limited screen time as Zoya in Animal sparked a national obsession. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, combined with her quiet intensity, left an unforgettable impact. The role may have been small, but it turned her into a nationwide sensation.
5.Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
In this horror-comedy sequel, Triptii Dimri shared space with big names but didn’t get the screen time her talent deserves. While the role didn’t explore her full potential, her presence still added freshness and charm to the ensemble.