Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been a star

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; accuses Sudipto Sen of....

Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., her backup plan was...

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani once wore world’s most expensive saree for..., made with rubies, golden thread, diamonds, it costs Rs...

'I’d drink till...': Johny Lever admits taking shocking favour from police, says 'I had crossed my limits'

Passenger slaps man suffering from panic attacks on IndiGo flight in viral video, netizens left in shock, says, 'people buy..', watch

PM KISAN 20th installment: PM Modi to release funds today, check eligibility and other details

‘Enough nuke submarines to...’: Russia strongly responds to Donald Trump’s orders to place nuclear submarines closer to it

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 1: Ajay Devgn’s film beats Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2, earns Rs...

Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Navas found dead in Kochi hotel room, police suspect cardiac arrest

Gurugram rains lead to waterlogging, traffic snarls; children spotted swimming on flooded roads, watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; accuses Sudipto Sen of....

The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam in second attempt with AIR..., her backup plan was...

Meet woman, NLU grad, who left her job at legal firm, topped UPSC exam...

Futuristic Education: AI or Natural Intelligence, What's in Focus? | Rajiv Tandon, BITS Pilani

Futuristic Education: AI or Natural Intelligence, What's in Focus? | Rajiv Tandon, BITS Pilani

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard

Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts

From Black to Saiyaara: 7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth

7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth

Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been a star

Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been a star

Triptii Dimri is winning hearts again with Dhadak 2, and the buzz around her is only getting louder. But long before this success, she had already shown her range in powerful, underappreciated roles. Here are five performances that truly deserve more love before she takes center stage in Dhadak 2.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

1.Bulbbul

Bulbbul
1

Triptii Dimri transformed into the ethereal yet fierce Bulbbul in this gothic period drama. Her journey from a naïve bride to a mysterious protector was hauntingly poetic. Her expressive performance anchored the film, and it remains one of her most striking roles till date.

Advertisement

2.Qala

Qala
2

In this haunting musical drama, Triptii Dimri played a rising singer battling internal trauma and emotional neglect. Her portrayal was raw and melancholic, capturing both ambition and vulnerability in a way few newcomers can. A subtle, award-worthy act that flew under the radar.

3.Laila Majnu

Laila Majnu
3

As the modern-day Laila, Triptii Dimri brought freshness, fire, and fragility to her debut role. Though the film didn’t get its due initially, her layered portrayal of a passionate and conflicted lover has earned cult love over the years.

4.Animal

Animal
4

Triptii Dimri's limited screen time as Zoya in Animal sparked a national obsession. Her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, combined with her quiet intensity, left an unforgettable impact. The role may have been small, but it turned her into a nationwide sensation.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
5

In this horror-comedy sequel, Triptii Dimri shared space with big names but didn’t get the screen time her talent deserves. While the role didn’t explore her full potential, her presence still added freshness and charm to the ensemble.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legend watches Indian players exit WCL
Watch: Shahid Afridi's 'kis muh se' remark backfires as helpless Pakistani legen
Dhadak 2 X review: Netizens say 'another ruined remake', laud Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi's performances, but slam...
Dhadak 2 X review: Netizens laud Triptii, Siddhant's performances, but slam..
India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges', expresses commitment to take relationship...
India acknowledges ties with US has 'weathered several challenges'
Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $6 billion in THIS Indian state, Alphabet will build...
Sundar Pichai's Google to invest $6 billion in THIS state, Alphabet will ...
Meet one of Vikas Divyakirti’s favourite students, farmer's son who cracked UPSC twice, then became IAS officer in…, his name is…
Meet one of Vikas Divyakirti’s favourite students, farmer's son who cracked UPSC
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts that made us laugh hard
Before Son of Sardaar 2, here are 7 Bollywood comedies with big star casts
From Black to Saiyaara: 7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth
7 Hindi films that portrayed Alzheimer’s with sensitivity and depth
Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been a star
Before Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri's 5 underrated roles that prove she's always been
Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them online
Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
5 stunning cities that went underwater due to...; they are...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE