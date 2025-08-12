Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies

750+Tech Leaders and Founders Unite at Open Atlas Summit 2025 in Milpitas
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Indian Railways big update! Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw announces free Wi-Fi on stations of THESE cities, here's how to access
Will Volodymyr Zelenskyy join Vladimir Putin in Alaska? Will he cede territories under control of Russian Army?
Viral video: Neil Nitin Mukesh strips to underwear, dances to Salman Khan's iconic song, leaves netizens puzzled: 'Is he doing a film with him?'
BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as he tops the list of India's most valuable...
Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez costs almost 10 times than MS Dhoni's IPL salary: Check its original price
Jaya Bachchan's father said his 'family is utterly ruined' after her marriage to Amitabh Bachchan: 'I have not brought you into this world to just...'
Meet IAS power couple Jasmeet Singh Sandhu and Artika Shukla, same batch as IAS Tina Dabi-Athar Aamir, met in..., now posted in...
Election 2025: Impact of language politics in Eastern India - How vote conflicts are reshaping Bengal, Assam, Bihar
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
1.Thalapathi
Thalapathi offers a gripping modern take on Mahabharata themes, with Rajinikanth delivering one of his most intense and emotional performances. His portrayal added depth and gravitas to this Mani Ratnam classic, making it a must-watch for fans of strong storytelling and action.
2.Sivaji
Rajinikanth played a stylish tech mogul in Sivaji: The Boss who takes on a corrupt system with wit, charm, and breathtaking action. This Shankar-directed blockbuster became a pop culture phenomenon with its songs, dialogues, and grand visuals.
3.2.0
2.0, the sequel to Enthiran, is a science-fiction spectacle filled with stunning VFX, thrilling action, and an important environmental message. Rajinikanth’s dual role as Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti the Robot is a visual treat for action and sci-fi lovers.
4.Kaala
Set in Dharavi, Kaala tells the story of a fearless leader who fights for the rights of the oppressed against powerful land mafias. Rajinikanth’s intense performance, combined with Pa. Ranjith’s storytelling delivers a hard-hitting action drama with a social message.
5.Baash
In Baasha, Rajinikanth plays an auto-driver hiding a dark underworld past. Known for its iconic dialogues, stylish action, and career-defining role, this film remains one of the biggest milestones in the superstar’s career and a fan favourite even today.