ENTERTAINMENT

Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s 5 blockbuster action movies

Before Coolie hits theatres, revisit Rajinikanth’s most iconic action films including Thalapathi, Sivaji: The Boss, 2.0, Kaala, and Baasha. These blockbusters showcase his unmatched style, charisma, and ability to command the screen.

Muskan Verma | Aug 12, 2025, 02:43 PM IST

1.Thalapathi

Thalapathi
1

Thalapathi offers a gripping modern take on Mahabharata themes, with Rajinikanth delivering one of his most intense and emotional performances. His portrayal added depth and gravitas to this Mani Ratnam classic, making it a must-watch for fans of strong storytelling and action.

2.Sivaji

Sivaji
2

Rajinikanth played a stylish tech mogul in Sivaji: The Boss who takes on a corrupt system with wit, charm, and breathtaking action. This Shankar-directed blockbuster became a pop culture phenomenon with its songs, dialogues, and grand visuals.

3.2.0

2.0
3

2.0, the sequel to Enthiran, is a science-fiction spectacle filled with stunning VFX, thrilling action, and an important environmental message. Rajinikanth’s dual role as Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti the Robot is a visual treat for action and sci-fi lovers.

4.Kaala

Kaala
4

Set in Dharavi, Kaala tells the story of a fearless leader who fights for the rights of the oppressed against powerful land mafias. Rajinikanth’s intense performance, combined with Pa. Ranjith’s storytelling delivers a hard-hitting action drama with a social message.

5.Baash

Baash
5

In Baasha, Rajinikanth plays an auto-driver hiding a dark underworld past. Known for its iconic dialogues, stylish action, and career-defining role, this film remains one of the biggest milestones in the superstar’s career and a fan favourite even today.

