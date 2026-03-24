FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'

Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel despite Donald Trump's de-escalation move

Bhooth Bangla: Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi's refreshing chemistry steals the show in Arijit Singh's song Tu Hi Disda

Strait of Hormuz: Why is it called so? Who was Hormuz? How was it related to Parsis? Know its Indian connections

Did you know special connection between real SP Chaudhary Aslam and Sanjay Dutt? Here's what will leave you shocked

Will rape-accused Yash Dayal play for RCB in IPL 2026? Here's what Royal Challengers Bengaluru said

FIR registered against 5 Instagram users for circulating fake brawl video at Karan Aujla's Indore concert, details inside

$100 trillion at stake: Why Global Exchanges are turning into financial utilities

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya reveals he got death treats from Pakistan

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026

Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o

The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked

The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Singer Badshah and actress Isha Rikhi recently celebrated their intimate wedding ceremony. Here is what they wore to the wedding. The couple looked joyful as they embraced traditional rituals surrounded by close family.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST

1.Badshah-Isha Rikhi

Badshah-Isha Rikhi
1

Singer-rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple looked radiant and joyful, celebrating their special day with close family.

Advertisement

2.What Badshah wore

What Badshah wore
2

Badshah wore a traditional brown kurta paired with a golden saafa (turban). His attire was simple yet elegant, perfectly suited for the wedding occasion. The outfit is estimated to cost around Rs 2-3 lakh.

3.Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi
3

Isha Rikhi looked stunning in a vibrant red salwar kameez embellished with golden embroidery. Her traditional bridal look was completed with a matching dupatta and graceful makeup. The outfit is estimated to cost around Rs 5-6 lakh.

4.Badshah-Isha Rikhi jewellery

Badshah-Isha Rikhi jewellery
4

Isha adorned herself with classic gold jewellery, including a maang tikka, necklace, heavy kaleera, bangles, and earrings that enhanced her bridal elegance. Badshah’s golden saafa added a royal touch to his look. The jewellery worn by Isha is estimated to be worth Rs 10-12 lakh.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Mukesh Chhabra reacts to box office mayhem, calls this person 'real hero' of movie

TRENDING NOW

5.Wedding feras and rituals

Wedding feras and rituals
5

The couple performed traditional wedding feras (circling the sacred fire) as part of their ceremony, symbolising their commitment and union. The intimate rituals were shared with family, marking the beginning of their married life.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan
Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya reveals he got death treats from Pakistan
Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma
Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma
Dhurandhar 2: Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for showing Atiq Ahmed's links with Pakistan-ISI, says 'they can throw up any name in the air'
Dhurandhar 2: SP MP Afzal Ansari slams makers for Atiq Ahmed's portrayal
Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel despite Donald Trump's de-escalation move
Pakistan Fails: Iran rejects peace initiative, fires missiles at Israel
No Virat Kohli or Abhishek Sharma, Matthew Hayden chooses Gujarat Titans star as Mongoose Bat successor
Matthew Hayden chooses Gujarat Titans star as Mongoose Bat successor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits
Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead of IPL 2026
Meet Kal Somani, US-based entrepreneur who bought RR for $1.63 billion ahead o
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, contestants list will leave you shocked
The Traitors season 2: From Elvish Yadav, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui
Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate? Know about their relationship timeline, daughter Jessemy
Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate?
Who is Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi? How did rapper meet Punjabi actress, know about their love story
Who is Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi? How did Rapper meet Punjabi actress
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement