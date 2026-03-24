Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

4 . Badshah-Isha Rikhi jewellery

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Isha adorned herself with classic gold jewellery, including a maang tikka, necklace, heavy kaleera, bangles, and earrings that enhanced her bridal elegance. Badshah’s golden saafa added a royal touch to his look. The jewellery worn by Isha is estimated to be worth Rs 10-12 lakh.

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