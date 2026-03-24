Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
1.Badshah-Isha Rikhi
Singer-rapper Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The couple looked radiant and joyful, celebrating their special day with close family.
2.What Badshah wore
Badshah wore a traditional brown kurta paired with a golden saafa (turban). His attire was simple yet elegant, perfectly suited for the wedding occasion. The outfit is estimated to cost around Rs 2-3 lakh.
3.Isha Rikhi
Isha Rikhi looked stunning in a vibrant red salwar kameez embellished with golden embroidery. Her traditional bridal look was completed with a matching dupatta and graceful makeup. The outfit is estimated to cost around Rs 5-6 lakh.
4.Badshah-Isha Rikhi jewellery
Isha adorned herself with classic gold jewellery, including a maang tikka, necklace, heavy kaleera, bangles, and earrings that enhanced her bridal elegance. Badshah’s golden saafa added a royal touch to his look. The jewellery worn by Isha is estimated to be worth Rs 10-12 lakh.
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5.Wedding feras and rituals
The couple performed traditional wedding feras (circling the sacred fire) as part of their ceremony, symbolising their commitment and union. The intimate rituals were shared with family, marking the beginning of their married life.