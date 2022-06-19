Baahubali's Katappa aka Sathyaraj's daughter Divya Sathyaraj sizzling pics will stun you

When it comes to beauty and grace, veteran artist Sathyaraj's daughter can give tough competition to leading ladies of the film industry.
We all know Baahubali's loyal protector Katappa aka Sathyaraj. But have you ever seen his daughter Divya Sathyaraj? That's where we come to the rescue. Divya Sathyaraj is an undiscovered gem of beauty. She looks sizzling hot and innocent at the same time. You don't believe us, do you? So, allow us to introduce Divya to you. (All images source: Divya Sathyaraj Instagram)
1. Meet Divya Sathyaraj
This is Sathyaraj's daughter Divya Sathyaraj. Unlike her father, she isn't in acting, but she's an expert nutritionist.
2. Divya Sathyaraj's mission
Divya is on a mission of spreading positivity, and her post always has messages of self-love, healthy tips, and how to boost confidence in you.
3. Sports lover Divya Sathyaraj
Here's another way Divya gives you the perfect motivation to stay fit and gorgeous. In this photo, Divya talked about her affection for hockey and shared a childhood memory related to the game.
4. Divya Sathyaraj's word of wisdom
While sharing this photo, Divya also talked about embracing oneself, and not feeling bad about your physical appearance. Divya wrote, "Let us embrace our insecurities and celebrate them. Life is too short to worry about being short...Just play and enjoy your game."
5. Divya Sathyaraj- An inspiration
While browsing through Divya's Instagram, you will notice that she has shared her ups and downs, going through weight issues and transformations. Yet she knows how to climb back, and slay it like no one. Thus, we call Divya, an inspiration of 'self-love.'
6. The unique quality of Divya Sathyaraj
While girls adore precious stones and branded clothes, Divya has some other views on it. Just read her caption, and you will understand, "I have a mad and weird sense of style. I don't dress to impress... Fashion means nothing to me. I would be super sad if someone gifts me diamonds or a Louis Vuitton handbag. I hate gold jewellery... My heart beats for torn jeans, silver jimki and glass bangles."